A senior NHS official has questioned the Scottish Government’s roadmap out of lockdown amid an unprecedented surge in infections.

The head of health intelligence at one of the country’s major health boards has challenged the Government’s intention to lift all legal coronavirus restrictions on August 9.

Jillian Evans from NHS Grampian said the peak of the recent wave of infections is still to come and thinks the Government is throwing “caution to the wind” when Scotland is close to achieving population immunity through vaccinations.

However, the Scottish Government confirmed the easing of restrictions will go ahead and there is no reason to panic.

After hitting more than 4,000 daily last week, the highest number of infections registered in 24 hours, Scotland is expected to enter Level 0 on July 19, before a complete lifting of restrictions on August 9.

Evans told Scotland Tonight on Tuesday: “I don’t think we’re seeing the peak yet. I think what we’re seeing is a slight reduction in the level of testing that we would expect given that infection is so high right now.”

She added: “I don’t think we can be assured by the numbers. I would like to think that was the case but I suspect they’re going to continue to rise for some time yet and that will be borne out by some of the predictions that we’re hearing in the rest of the UK and what we might expect to see over the next couple of months.”

It came just hours after national clinical director Jason Leitch told STV News that people “shouldn’t panic” despite the record Covid infections.

He said the country “may be over the peak” after a spike in infections partly attributed to football fans gathering to watch Euro 2020 matches and travelling to London for Scotland’s clash with England.

However, Evans believes the full lifting of restrictions is coming too soon: “There’s every hope we’ll maintain some protective measures in Scotland, perhaps message to work from home, (the) message to continue wearing face masks is very welcome.

“It’ll slow down the rate of increase, it won’t change what we’re expecting to be which is a continued surge.”

She added: “I would prefer us to have a greater level of inoculation among our population and it feels as if we’re taking the brakes off just a little too soon.

“I know that our efforts now must be on minimising harm to our most vulnerable people so our attention is very much diverted on trying to get through the next two months given that it feels inevitable that we’re going to press ahead with the easing of restrictions.”

“If the rate of growth slows then great but we’re still talking about a sizeable proportion of the population who will become unwell because they’re not vaccinated or doubly vaccinated and a number of those cases will convert into hospitalisations.

“Not to mention the effect on ill health caused by long Covid and the disability effects that that may have. Many of those effects we can’t begin to describe for now. It’s a difficult condition to describe.

“We don’t know what the long term disabilities will be but it feels to me to be caution to the wind actually when we’re so close to having population immunity through vaccination.”

On Tuesday, public health expert and Government advisor Professor Devi Sridhar said we are in "uncertain territory" as England prepares to lift all legal restrictions on July 19 and Scotland is to follow suit on August 9.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes confirmed the plan of action despite Scotland being branded the "Covid capital of Europe" over the weekend.

Nonetheless, she clarified certain restrictions will continue for a much longer time, with wearing face coverings likely to remain mandatory.

Scotland will move to Level 0 on July 19, with up to 8 people from 4 households to be allowed to meet in homes, while 10 people from 4 households will be able to gather in restaurants.

On the same day, England is likely to scrap all laws on mask-wearing and social distancing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.