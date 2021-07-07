A DRUG administered once a month to treat addiction patients in prison is set to be extended into the wider community following a successful trial.

A £1.9million pilot was launched last year allowing patients in prison on prescribed Opiate Substitution Treatment (OST), most notably methadone, to switch to long-acting drug, Buvidal.

Patients can receive Buvidal every 28 days instead of having to be given medication daily – initially trialled to cut down contact time between staff and patients and mitigate the impacts of potential staff shortages.

A new report by the Scottish Government’s Health and Social Care Analysis Hub (HSCA) found high levels of satisfaction about Buvidal were reported by almost all patients and healthcare staff interviewed as well as the medicine having positive impacts on patients’ health and wellbeing, including a reduction in drug seeking behaviour.

But the report warns that despite the overwhelmingly positive findings, the treatment “should not be seen as a panacea for the many challenges facing opiod-dependent people in prison”.

The study also found “it was common for patients to struggle with withdrawal symptoms during the changeover from methadone to Buvidal, particularly those with a treatment history of higher doses of methadone.”

It adds: ”From a mental health perspective, staff noted that some patients struggled with the clarity that Buvidal provides, to varying degrees. Mostly this was the result of people having to cope with past traumas that they were now more aware of.

“The effects of these varied, but in one case, the effect was particularly severe, and the patient attempted suicide.”

Drugs Policy Minister Angela Constance said: “This report shows very encouraging feedback on the use of Buvidal and I have already announced the allocation of £4 million for the current financial year, so this treatment option can be made available more widely in prisons and in the wider community.

“During this pilot this opioid substitute resulted in positive changes in people’s emotional wellbeing, leading to positive lifestyle changes, such as people re-engaging with purposeful activities. This can enhance recovery by relieving anxiety, reducing stress, and increasing social interactions, while also fostering feelings of hope and optimism.

“The report also says the medicine appears to alleviate cravings and reduce drug seeking behaviour.”

She added: “This pilot has been a good experience for almost everyone involved - support continuity of care, while reducing the need for daily contact and reducing pressure on our front line prison officers and NHS staff.

“Of course we know a high proportion of those leaving or about to leave prison will require support for their recovery from problem drug use and we are allocating £100 million over the next five years to improve and increase residential rehabilitation places to support recovery and to reduce the pressure on local services.”

National Prisons Pharmacy Adviser for Healthcare Improvement Scotland Tom Byrne added: “We were delighted that Scottish Government could see the benefits of Buvidal in prisons in terms of treatment choice for patients and clinicians, patient safety and the prison environment.

“The decision to include Buvidal as a treatment choice has been widely welcomed by patients, clinicians and the Scottish Prison Service. Retention of patients on this treatment has been very high, reflecting the improvements in health and quality of life experienced by those for whom this treatment is appropriate.

“We believe that proposals to extend access to this treatment beyond prisons and to the wider community will be a significant development in supporting delivery of the medicines assisted treatment standards, patient centred care and contribute to a reduction in drug related deaths.”