Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse has been assassinated during an attack on his home in the nation's capital.

The BBC is reporting that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said the President's residence was stormed by armed men at 1am local time (5am GMT).

The First Lady was reportedly also injured in the attack.

Mr Joseph said that "all measures had been taken to guarantee to continuance of the state".

Jovenel Moïse, 53, had been in power since February 2017, after his predecessor, Michel Martelly stepped down.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.