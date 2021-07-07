A total of 10,189 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).
The latest data shows Covid-19 was noted on the death certificates of 21 people registered in the week June 28 to July 4, an increase of four on the previous week.
Of the deaths, four people were aged under 65, six were 65-74, and 11 were 75 or older.
The Falkirk Council area had the highest number of coronavirus-linked deaths in the week to July 4 with four, followed by Glasgow with three, while Clackmannanshire, Perth and Kinross and South Lanarkshire all had two.
There was one death in each of the following council areas: Aberdeenshire, Angus, Dundee, East Ayrshire, North Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire and South Ayrshire.
The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.
On Tuesday, 2,363 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Scotland.
A total of 346 people were in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up eight in 24 hours, with 32 patients in intensive care, up two.
Commenting on the figures, Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Daily fluctuations still likely - but reported Scottish cases have dropped compared to this time last week.
"Vital that everyone gets vaccine - & that we all stay outdoors as much as possible and continue to follow advice on distancing, face masks, hygiene etc".
