THE UK Government’s security minister has stepped down from his role after treatment for lung cancer.

James Brokenshire wrote to the Prime Minister today handing in his resignation.

In a letter, he said the recovery from his treatment for cancer is “taking longer than anticipated” and he did not feel he could continue in the role.

He wrote: “ Thank you for your kindness and support whilst I have been enduring surgery and treatment following the frustrating recurrence of my lung cancer. ..

“My recovery from treatment and return to full duties is, however, taking longer than anticipated.

“Given my responsibilities to the public, the Government and to Parliament, I have therefore concluded that it is best that I stand down from my Ministerial role and focus on restoring my health.”

He said it had been “an honour to serve” in Government, praising the “ tireless efforts” of security services and police officers to “keep us all safe”.

He added: “I want to thank the Home Secretary for her support. She has been a pleasure to work with and her personal kindness and encouragement during this recent period has meant a great deal.

“Thank you for providing this opportunity to serve the public. I hope to be able to serve again in some way in the future.”

In response, Boris Johnson thanked him for his service, praising his work.

He said: “While I am very sorry that you now need to step back from your public duties, I fully support your decision to focus on your recovery.

“You should be immensely proud of what you have achieved in this Government - not just in the Home Office, but also in the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government and the Northern Ireland Office.

“In all your roles you have shown tireless dedication to improving the lives of others, particularly addressing some of the most challenging issues that face us as a country.

“I understand entirely your need to step down from your role but look forward to welcoming you back as soon as possible.”