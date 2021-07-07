A new £1bn shopping centre in Edinburgh has been evacuated just days after flooding. 

Images on social media show crowds of shoppers and staff gathered outside St James Quarter shopping centre.  

An eyewitness told Edinburgh Live there was ”an alarm saying there was a fire in the building” so everyone “swiftly left.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson told the Herald: “We received a call around 1.48pm on Tuesday, July 7 to attend the St James Quarter Shopping Centre in Edinburgh.

"One appliance is currently in attendance where, at the moment, there is no sign of fire and crews are investigating.”

A spokesperson for St James Quarter, said: "The Safety of our visitors and staff is our number one priority.

"Following a false fire alarm, St James Quarter was temporarily evacuated. We are now open as normal."

The shopping centre was affected by flooding after torrential rains hit Edinburgh over the weekend. 