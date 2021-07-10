What’s the story?

Who Believes in Psychics?

Is that a rhetorical question?

It is the title – and subject – of a BBC Scotland documentary that sees filmmaker Conor Reilly delve into the world of psychic mediums.

A staunch sceptic, Reilly sets out to understand why some people are firm believers and turn to mediums for guidance or comfort.

Tell me more.

Reilly meets Mary McCarron in Lanarkshire to learn about her self-proclaimed abilities to talk to the dead.

McCarron, who runs a group called Mary’s Angels, is a local celebrity and seemingly never off-duty when it comes to those seeking the messages she imparts. “You could be in Primark buying yourself a pair of pants and it will be, ‘Have you got anything to tell me?’” laments McCarron.

Conor Reilly has made a new BBC Scotland documentary called Who Believes in Psychics? Picture: BBC

Reilly watches her in action at a long-running psychic show in Motherwell as she “connects with angels” and passes on their missives to a rapt audience.

Then what?

Reilly spends time with June Field, a much-in-demand psychic medium from Dundee whose celebrity clients include the singer Toyah Willcox.

Toyah? As in It’s A Mystery fame?

The very same.

Anything else?

It is a surprisingly moving film – even for the most hard-nosed sceptic.

When can I watch?

Who Believes in Psychics? is on BBC Scotland, Monday, at 10.30pm.