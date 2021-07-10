Edinburgh Gin X Fleabag
Edinburgh Gin have launched a new Fleabag-inspired bottle with profits going to the arts. Designed personally by hit show creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the limited-edition bottle is available from July 20 and will tell the inside story of her iconic one-woman Edinburgh Fringe show turned TV series. Visit edinburghgin.com
Heron, Edinburgh
Chefs Tomás Gormley and Sam Yorke will launch their first restaurant, Heron next week. The two chefs, who have worked in some of Scotland’s top kitchens and were the brains behind the successful lockdown food business Bad Seeds, will open their joint fine dining venture on Henderson Street in the capital. As well as their a la carte menu, the lads will launch a set lunch menu with three-courses for £29. Take a peak www.heron.scot
Macallan Whisky X Bentley Motors
The Macallan and luxury car manufacturer Bentley Motors have entered into a partnership. The Speyside distillery and the car manufacturer will collaborate to develop products for both The Macallan and Bentley Motors, as well as 'create customer experiences' . Now, where's my cheque book?
