AS Indiana Jones-fever takes over the city, Glasgow City Council has released a lengthy list of streets to close over this month.

It is not known if the streets closing relates to the filming of the Harrison Ford-starring movie but many on the list are locations decked out in American flags in preparation for the shoot.

St Vincent Street and Cochrane Street have been transformed by film crews, with advertisements for 85 cent hamburgers and old-fashioned US diners now lining the city centre streets.

The list of closures in full:

From 3pm on July 12, 2021 until 7am on July 15, 2021

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

Cochrane Street for its full length

John Street between George Street and Ingram Street

Montrose Street between George Street and Ingram Street

George Street between George Square and Montrose Street

Ingram Street between Montrose Street and South Frederick Street

From 7pm on July 13, 2021 until 7am on July 15, 2021

Prohibition of vehicle movements

Cochrane Street for its full length

John Street between George Street and Ingram Street

Montrose Street between George Street and Ingram Street

From 7am until 7pm on July 14, 2021

Prohibition of pedestrian movements during 'action'

Cochrane Street for its full length

John Street between George Street and Ingram Street

Montrose Street between George Street and Ingram Street

From 3pm on July 13, 2021 until 7am on July 23, 2021

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

Hope Street between Bothwell Street and West George Street

Renfield Street between Gordon Street and West George Street

St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street

St Vincent Street between Buchanan Street and Wellington Street

West George Lane between Wellington Street and West Nile Street

Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street

West Nile Street between West George Street and St Vincent Street

From 7pm on July 14, 2021 until 7pm on July 22, 2021

Prohibition of vehicle movements

Hope Street between Bothwell Street and West George Street

Renfield Street between Gordon Street and West George Street

St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street

St Vincent Street between West Nile Street and Wellington Street

West George Lane between West Nile Street and Wellington Street

Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street

West Nile Street between West George Street and St Vincent Street (southbound)

From 7pm on July 14, 2021 until 11.59pm on July 31, 2021

Suspension off bus and taxi only lanes - (open to all vehicles)

Argyle Street between Hope St and Union Street

Gordon Street between Hope Street and Union Street

Hope Street between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street

Union Street between Gordon Street and Argyle Street

Midland Street between Jamaica Street and Oswald Street

Oswald Street between Midland Street and Argyle Street

From 7am until 7pm each day on July, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 2021

Prohibition of pedestrian movements during 'action'

Hope Street between Renfield Lane and West George Street

Renfield Street between Drury Lane and West George Street

St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street

St Vincent Street between West Nile Street and Wellington Street

West George Lane between West Nile Street and Wellington Street

From 3pm on July 20, 2021 until 11.59pm on July 23, 2021

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

King Street between Osbourne Street and Trongate

New Wynd for its full length

Parnie Street between New Wynd and Chisholm Street

From 7pm on July 21, 2021 until 11.59pm on July 23, 2021

Prohibition of vehicle movements

King Street between Osbourne Street and Trongate

New Wynd for its full length

Parnie Street between New Wynd and Chisholm Street

From 7am until 11pm each day on July 22 and 23, 2021

Prohibition of pedestrian movements during 'action'

King Street between Osbourne Street and Trongate

New Wynd for its full length

Parnie Street between New Wynd and Chisholm Street

From 3pm on July 23, 2021 until 11.59pm on July 31, 2021

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

Cochrane Street for its full length

George Square between Cochrane Street and St Vincent Place

George Street between North Hanover Street and Albion Street

Hanover Street for its full length

John Street between Ingram Street and Martha Street

Martha Street for its full length

Montrose Street between Richmond Street and Ingram Street

North Hanover Street (east side only) between Cathedral Street and George Square

South Frederick Street for its full length

St Vincent Street between Renfield Street and Hope Street

From 7am on July, 24 2021 until 11.59pm on July 31, 2021

Prohibition of vehicle movements

Cochrane Street for its full length

George Square between Cochrane Street and St Vincent Place

John Street between Ingram Street and Martha Street

Montrose Street between Richmond Street and Ingram Street

North Hanover Street (east side only) between Cathedral Street and George Square

South Frederick Street for its full length

From 7pm on July 25, 2021 until 11.59pm on July 28, 2021

Prohibition of vehicle movements

George Street between North Hanover Street and Albion Street

John Street between George Street and Martha Street

Martha Street for its full length

North Frederick Street for its full length

North Hanover Street between Cathedral Street and George Square

From 8am until 7pm each day on July, 24, 25, 26 and 28, 2021

From 8am until 10pm on July 27, 2021

Prohibition of pedestrian movements during 'action'

Cochrane Street for its full length

George Street between North Hanover Street and Albion Street

John Street between George Street and Martha Street

Martha Street for its full length

Montrose Street between Richmond Street and Ingram Street

North Frederick Street for its full length

North Hanover Street between Cathedral Street and George Square

From 7am on July 24, 2021 until 11.59pm on July 31, 2021

Suspension off bus and taxi only lanes - (open to all vehicles)

George Square between Cochrane Street and St Vincent Place

North Hanover Street between George Square and Cathedral Street

Queen Street right turn into Ingram Street

West George Street between West Nile Street and Nelson Mandela Place

From 15:00hrs on the 25 July 2021 until 23:00hrs on the 28 July 2021

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and West Campbell Street

From 19:00hrs to 23:00hrs on the 26 and 28 July 2021

Prohibition of vehicle movements

Bishop Lane for its full length

Bishop Street for its full length

Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and St Vincent Street

Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street

Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and West Campbell Street

Douglas Street between Waterloo Street and St Vincent Street

Pitt Street between Waterloo Street and St Vincent Street

St Peters Lane between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street

Waterloo Street between Blythswood Street and Pitt Street

William Street between Newton Street and access road to Hotel

From 20:00hrs to 22:00hrs on the 26 and 28 July 2021

Prohibition of vehicle movements

M8 Kingston Bridge off ramp to Bothwell Street

From 19:00hrs until 23:00hrs each day on the 26 and 28 July 2021

Prohibition of pedestrian movements during 'action'

Bishop Lane for its full length

Bishop Street for its full length

Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and St Vincent Street

Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street

Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and West Campbell Street

Douglas Street between Waterloo Street and St Vincent Street

Pitt Street between Waterloo Street and St Vincent Street

St Peters Lane between Douglas Street and Blthswood Street

Waterloo Street between Blythswood Street and Pitt Street

William Street between Newton Street and access road to Hotel

From 15:00hrs on the 26 July 2021 until 23:59hrs on the 28 July 2021

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

Ingram Street between Glassford Street and Queen Street (south side only)

Queen Street between Ingram Street and St Vincent Place

St Vincent Place for its full length

St Vincent Street between Buchanan Street and Renfield Street

West George Street between West Nile Street and George Square

From 03:00hrs on the 27 July 2021 until 23:59hrs on the 28 July 2021

Prohibition of vehicle movements

Ingram Street between Glassford Street and Queen Street (south side only)

North Hanover Street between George Square and Cathedral Street

Queen Street between Ingram Street and St Vincent Place

St Vincent Place for its full length

St Vincent Street between Buchanan Street and Renfield Street

West George Street between West Nile Street and George Square

From 08:00hrs until 22:00hrs on the 27 July 2021

From 08:00hrs until 19:00hrs on the 28 July 2021

Prohibition of pedestrian movements during 'action'

North Hanover Street between George Square and Cathedral Street

Queen Street between Ingram Street and St Vincent Place

St Vincent Place for its full length

St Vincent Street between Buchanan Street and Renfield Street

West George Street between West Nile Street and George Square

From 15:00hrs on the 28 July 2021 until 23:59hrs on the 31 July 2021

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street

Drury Lane for its full length

Hope Street between Waterloo Street and West George Street

Renfield Lane for its full length

Renfield Street between Gordon Street and West Regent Street

St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and West Nile Street

St Vincent Street between Wellington Street and West Nile Street

West George Lane between Wellington Street and Renfield Street

West George Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street

West Nile Street between Gordon Street and West George Street

West Regent Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street

From 06:00hrs on the 29 July 2021 until 23:59hrs on the 31 July 2021

Prohibition of vehicle movements

Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street

Drury Lane for its full length

Hope Street between Waterloo Street and West George Street

Renfield Lane for its full length

Renfield Street between Gordon Street and West Regent Street

St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and West Nile Street

St Vincent Street between Wellington Street and West Nile Street

West George Lane between Wellington Street and Renfield Street

West George Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street

West Nile Street between Gordon Street and West George Street

West Regent Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street

From 08:00hrs until 19:00hrs each day on the 29, 30 and 31 July 2021

Prohibition of pedestrian movements during 'action'

Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street

Drury Lane for its full length

Hope Street between Waterloo Street and West George Street

Renfield Lane for its full length

Renfield Street between Gordon Street and West Regent Street

St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and West Nile Street

St Vincent Street between Wellington Street and West Nile Street

West George Lane between Wellington Street and Renfield Street

West George Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street

West Nile Street between Gordon Street and West George Street

West Regent Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street

From 15:00hrs on the 28 July 2021 until 23:59hrs on the 29 July 2021

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

Bath Lane between Hope Street and West Nile Street

Bath Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street

Renfield Street between St Vincent Street and Renfrew Street

Renfrew Lane for its full length

Sauchiehall Lane between Renfield Street and West Nile Street

West Regent Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street

From 10:00hrs to 16:00hrs on the 29 July 2021

Prohibition of vehicle movements

Bath Lane between Hope Street and West Nile Street

Bath Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street

Renfield Street between St Vincent Street and Renfrew Street

Renfrew Lane for its full length

Sauchiehall Lane between Renfield Street and West Nile Street

West Regent Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street

From 10:00hrs until 16:00hrs on the 29 July 2021

Prohibition of pedestrian movements during 'action'

Bath Lane between Hope Street and West Nile Street

Bath Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street

Renfield Street between St Vincent Street and Renfrew Street

Renfrew Lane for its full length

Sauchiehall Lane between Renfield Street and West Nile Street

West Regent Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street

From 15:00hrs on the 29 July 2021 until 23:59hrs on the 31 July 2021

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

Drury Street for its full length

Renfield Lane for its full length

St Vincent Lane between West Campbell Street and Blythswood Street

St Vincent Street between West Campbell Street and Blythswood Street

Wellington Street between Bothwell Street and West George Street

West Campbell Street between Bothwell Street and West George Street

West George Lane between West Campbell Street and Blythswood Street

West Regent Street between West Campbell Street and Blythswood Street

From 03:00hrs on the 30 July 2021 until 23:59hrs on the 31 July 2021

Prohibition of vehicle movements

Drury Street for its full length

Renfield Lane for its full length

St Vincent Lane between West Campbell Street and Blythswood Street

St Vincent Street between West Campbell Street and Blythswood Street

Wellington Street between Bothwell Street and West George Street

West Campbell Street between Bothwell Street and West George Street

West George Lane between West Campbell Street and Blythswood Street

West Regent Street between West Campbell Street and Blythswood Street

From 08:00hrs until 19:00hrs on the 30 July 2021

From 07:00hrs until 19:00hrs on the 31 July 2021

Prohibition of pedestrian movements during 'action'