AS Indiana Jones-fever takes over the city, Glasgow City Council has released a lengthy list of streets to close over this month.
It is not known if the streets closing relates to the filming of the Harrison Ford-starring movie but many on the list are locations decked out in American flags in preparation for the shoot.
St Vincent Street and Cochrane Street have been transformed by film crews, with advertisements for 85 cent hamburgers and old-fashioned US diners now lining the city centre streets.
The list of closures in full:
From 3pm on July 12, 2021 until 7am on July 15, 2021
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
- Cochrane Street for its full length
- John Street between George Street and Ingram Street
- Montrose Street between George Street and Ingram Street
- George Street between George Square and Montrose Street
- Ingram Street between Montrose Street and South Frederick Street
From 7pm on July 13, 2021 until 7am on July 15, 2021
Prohibition of vehicle movements
- Cochrane Street for its full length
- John Street between George Street and Ingram Street
- Montrose Street between George Street and Ingram Street
From 7am until 7pm on July 14, 2021
Prohibition of pedestrian movements during 'action'
- Cochrane Street for its full length
- John Street between George Street and Ingram Street
- Montrose Street between George Street and Ingram Street
From 3pm on July 13, 2021 until 7am on July 23, 2021
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
- Hope Street between Bothwell Street and West George Street
- Renfield Street between Gordon Street and West George Street
- St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- St Vincent Street between Buchanan Street and Wellington Street
- West George Lane between Wellington Street and West Nile Street
- Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- West Nile Street between West George Street and St Vincent Street
From 7pm on July 14, 2021 until 7pm on July 22, 2021
Prohibition of vehicle movements
- Hope Street between Bothwell Street and West George Street
- Renfield Street between Gordon Street and West George Street
- St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- St Vincent Street between West Nile Street and Wellington Street
- West George Lane between West Nile Street and Wellington Street
- Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- West Nile Street between West George Street and St Vincent Street (southbound)
From 7pm on July 14, 2021 until 11.59pm on July 31, 2021
Suspension off bus and taxi only lanes - (open to all vehicles)
- Argyle Street between Hope St and Union Street
- Gordon Street between Hope Street and Union Street
- Hope Street between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street
- Union Street between Gordon Street and Argyle Street
- Midland Street between Jamaica Street and Oswald Street
- Oswald Street between Midland Street and Argyle Street
From 7am until 7pm each day on July, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 2021
Prohibition of pedestrian movements during 'action'
- Hope Street between Renfield Lane and West George Street
- Renfield Street between Drury Lane and West George Street
- St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- St Vincent Street between West Nile Street and Wellington Street
- West George Lane between West Nile Street and Wellington Street
From 3pm on July 20, 2021 until 11.59pm on July 23, 2021
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
- King Street between Osbourne Street and Trongate
- New Wynd for its full length
- Parnie Street between New Wynd and Chisholm Street
From 7pm on July 21, 2021 until 11.59pm on July 23, 2021
Prohibition of vehicle movements
- King Street between Osbourne Street and Trongate
- New Wynd for its full length
- Parnie Street between New Wynd and Chisholm Street
From 7am until 11pm each day on July 22 and 23, 2021
Prohibition of pedestrian movements during 'action'
- King Street between Osbourne Street and Trongate
- New Wynd for its full length
- Parnie Street between New Wynd and Chisholm Street
From 3pm on July 23, 2021 until 11.59pm on July 31, 2021
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
- Cochrane Street for its full length
- George Square between Cochrane Street and St Vincent Place
- George Street between North Hanover Street and Albion Street
- Hanover Street for its full length
- John Street between Ingram Street and Martha Street
- Martha Street for its full length
- Montrose Street between Richmond Street and Ingram Street
- North Hanover Street (east side only) between Cathedral Street and George Square
- South Frederick Street for its full length
- St Vincent Street between Renfield Street and Hope Street
From 7am on July, 24 2021 until 11.59pm on July 31, 2021
Prohibition of vehicle movements
- Cochrane Street for its full length
- George Square between Cochrane Street and St Vincent Place
- John Street between Ingram Street and Martha Street
- Montrose Street between Richmond Street and Ingram Street
- North Hanover Street (east side only) between Cathedral Street and George Square
- South Frederick Street for its full length
From 7pm on July 25, 2021 until 11.59pm on July 28, 2021
Prohibition of vehicle movements
- George Street between North Hanover Street and Albion Street
- John Street between George Street and Martha Street
- Martha Street for its full length
- North Frederick Street for its full length
- North Hanover Street between Cathedral Street and George Square
From 8am until 7pm each day on July, 24, 25, 26 and 28, 2021
From 8am until 10pm on July 27, 2021
Prohibition of pedestrian movements during 'action'
- Cochrane Street for its full length
- George Street between North Hanover Street and Albion Street
- John Street between George Street and Martha Street
- Martha Street for its full length
- Montrose Street between Richmond Street and Ingram Street
- North Frederick Street for its full length
- North Hanover Street between Cathedral Street and George Square
From 7am on July 24, 2021 until 11.59pm on July 31, 2021
Suspension off bus and taxi only lanes - (open to all vehicles)
- George Square between Cochrane Street and St Vincent Place
- North Hanover Street between George Square and Cathedral Street
- Queen Street right turn into Ingram Street
- West George Street between West Nile Street and Nelson Mandela Place
From 15:00hrs on the 25 July 2021 until 23:00hrs on the 28 July 2021
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
- Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and West Campbell Street
From 19:00hrs to 23:00hrs on the 26 and 28 July 2021
Prohibition of vehicle movements
- Bishop Lane for its full length
- Bishop Street for its full length
- Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and St Vincent Street
- Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street
- Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and West Campbell Street
- Douglas Street between Waterloo Street and St Vincent Street
- Pitt Street between Waterloo Street and St Vincent Street
- St Peters Lane between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street
- Waterloo Street between Blythswood Street and Pitt Street
- William Street between Newton Street and access road to Hotel
From 20:00hrs to 22:00hrs on the 26 and 28 July 2021
Prohibition of vehicle movements
- M8 Kingston Bridge off ramp to Bothwell Street
From 19:00hrs until 23:00hrs each day on the 26 and 28 July 2021
Prohibition of pedestrian movements during 'action'
- Bishop Lane for its full length
- Bishop Street for its full length
- Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and St Vincent Street
- Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street
- Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and West Campbell Street
- Douglas Street between Waterloo Street and St Vincent Street
- Pitt Street between Waterloo Street and St Vincent Street
- St Peters Lane between Douglas Street and Blthswood Street
- Waterloo Street between Blythswood Street and Pitt Street
- William Street between Newton Street and access road to Hotel
From 15:00hrs on the 26 July 2021 until 23:59hrs on the 28 July 2021
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
- Ingram Street between Glassford Street and Queen Street (south side only)
- Queen Street between Ingram Street and St Vincent Place
- St Vincent Place for its full length
- St Vincent Street between Buchanan Street and Renfield Street
- West George Street between West Nile Street and George Square
From 03:00hrs on the 27 July 2021 until 23:59hrs on the 28 July 2021
Prohibition of vehicle movements
- Ingram Street between Glassford Street and Queen Street (south side only)
- North Hanover Street between George Square and Cathedral Street
- Queen Street between Ingram Street and St Vincent Place
- St Vincent Place for its full length
- St Vincent Street between Buchanan Street and Renfield Street
- West George Street between West Nile Street and George Square
From 08:00hrs until 22:00hrs on the 27 July 2021
From 08:00hrs until 19:00hrs on the 28 July 2021
Prohibition of pedestrian movements during 'action'
- North Hanover Street between George Square and Cathedral Street
- Queen Street between Ingram Street and St Vincent Place
- St Vincent Place for its full length
- St Vincent Street between Buchanan Street and Renfield Street
- West George Street between West Nile Street and George Square
From 15:00hrs on the 28 July 2021 until 23:59hrs on the 31 July 2021
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
- Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- Drury Lane for its full length
- Hope Street between Waterloo Street and West George Street
- Renfield Lane for its full length
- Renfield Street between Gordon Street and West Regent Street
- St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and West Nile Street
- St Vincent Street between Wellington Street and West Nile Street
- West George Lane between Wellington Street and Renfield Street
- West George Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street
- West Nile Street between Gordon Street and West George Street
- West Regent Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street
From 06:00hrs on the 29 July 2021 until 23:59hrs on the 31 July 2021
Prohibition of vehicle movements
- Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- Drury Lane for its full length
- Hope Street between Waterloo Street and West George Street
- Renfield Lane for its full length
- Renfield Street between Gordon Street and West Regent Street
- St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and West Nile Street
- St Vincent Street between Wellington Street and West Nile Street
- West George Lane between Wellington Street and Renfield Street
- West George Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street
- West Nile Street between Gordon Street and West George Street
- West Regent Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street
From 08:00hrs until 19:00hrs each day on the 29, 30 and 31 July 2021
Prohibition of pedestrian movements during 'action'
- Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- Drury Lane for its full length
- Hope Street between Waterloo Street and West George Street
- Renfield Lane for its full length
- Renfield Street between Gordon Street and West Regent Street
- St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and West Nile Street
- St Vincent Street between Wellington Street and West Nile Street
- West George Lane between Wellington Street and Renfield Street
- West George Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street
- West Nile Street between Gordon Street and West George Street
- West Regent Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street
From 15:00hrs on the 28 July 2021 until 23:59hrs on the 29 July 2021
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
- Bath Lane between Hope Street and West Nile Street
- Bath Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street
- Renfield Street between St Vincent Street and Renfrew Street
- Renfrew Lane for its full length
- Sauchiehall Lane between Renfield Street and West Nile Street
- West Regent Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street
From 10:00hrs to 16:00hrs on the 29 July 2021
Prohibition of vehicle movements
- Bath Lane between Hope Street and West Nile Street
- Bath Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street
- Renfield Street between St Vincent Street and Renfrew Street
- Renfrew Lane for its full length
- Sauchiehall Lane between Renfield Street and West Nile Street
- West Regent Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street
From 10:00hrs until 16:00hrs on the 29 July 2021
Prohibition of pedestrian movements during 'action'
- Bath Lane between Hope Street and West Nile Street
- Bath Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street
- Renfield Street between St Vincent Street and Renfrew Street
- Renfrew Lane for its full length
- Sauchiehall Lane between Renfield Street and West Nile Street
- West Regent Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street
From 15:00hrs on the 29 July 2021 until 23:59hrs on the 31 July 2021
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
- Drury Street for its full length
- Renfield Lane for its full length
- St Vincent Lane between West Campbell Street and Blythswood Street
- St Vincent Street between West Campbell Street and Blythswood Street
- Wellington Street between Bothwell Street and West George Street
- West Campbell Street between Bothwell Street and West George Street
- West George Lane between West Campbell Street and Blythswood Street
- West Regent Street between West Campbell Street and Blythswood Street
From 03:00hrs on the 30 July 2021 until 23:59hrs on the 31 July 2021
Prohibition of vehicle movements
- Drury Street for its full length
- Renfield Lane for its full length
- St Vincent Lane between West Campbell Street and Blythswood Street
- St Vincent Street between West Campbell Street and Blythswood Street
- Wellington Street between Bothwell Street and West George Street
- West Campbell Street between Bothwell Street and West George Street
- West George Lane between West Campbell Street and Blythswood Street
- West Regent Street between West Campbell Street and Blythswood Street
From 08:00hrs until 19:00hrs on the 30 July 2021
From 07:00hrs until 19:00hrs on the 31 July 2021
Prohibition of pedestrian movements during 'action'
- Drury Street for its full length
- Renfield Lane for its full length
- St Vincent Lane between West Campbell Street and Blythswood Street
- St Vincent Street between West Campbell Street and Blythswood Street
- Wellington Street between Bothwell Street and West George Street
- West Campbell Street between Bothwell Street and West George Street
- West George Lane between West Campbell Street and Blythswood Street
- West Regent Street between West Campbell Street and Blythswood Street
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.