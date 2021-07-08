Nicola Sturgeon will give a Covid update today as cases around the country continue to rise.

The First Minister will be joined at the briefing by Chief Medical Officer Gregor Smith.

Here's everything you need to know about the update, including how to watch and what it will include.

What time is Nicola Sturgeon's update today?

The media brieifing from St Andrew's House in Edinburgh will begin today at 12:15pm.

How can I watch the briefing?

The briefing will be available to watch live on the Scottish Government's Twitter feed.

What will Nicola Sturgeon say?

The First Minister is expected to give an update of case rates around the country and the general situation of Covid in Scotland.

She will give a statement before answering questions from journalists along with Gregor Smith.

It comes as Scotland prepares to move down to level 0 on July 19, the lowest tier of Covid restrictions.

Parliament will be virtually recalled on Tuesday July 13 to allow the Scottish Government to lay out their plans for easing lockdown in front of MSPs.

Ms Sturgeon last night strongly hinted that Scotland’s exit from lockdown may have to be delayed, admitting she faces “not easy or popular” decisions in the days ahead.

The First Minister had said the scheduled dates to ease lockdown rules in Scotland – initially to Level 0 on July 19 then almost all restrictions gone by August 9 – were “not set in stone”.

But she later added that it is a time for “care and caution” as cases continue to rise steeply.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Sturgeon said the number of coronavirus infections in Scotland is “higher than we want them to be right now and higher than we should be comfortable with” but suggested we may be seeing a “stabilisation and a slowing-down of the rate of increase”.