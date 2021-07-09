IT was early October, 1984, and the difficulties being faced by Labour leader Neil Kinnock were too tempting a target for senior Conservatives such as Norman Tebbit to ignore.

The miners’s strike, one of the most bitter industrial disputes ever seen in Britain, had been running for months. There had been many ugly incidents, such as the Battle of Orgreave in June, and much flying picketing. The NUM president, Arthur Scargill, was now saying in October that he was prepared to go to jail rather than compromise on his opposition to pit closures.

The miners’ dispute had overshadowed the Labour Party conference at Blackpool, with delegates launching attack after attack on police conduct in the violence of the flying pickets.

The Tories were already portraying Labour as a party manacled to Scargill and facing a terminal decline in public esteem.

On October 4 Tebbit, the Trade and Industry Secretary, addressed a Glasgow rally of West of Scotland Conservatives, at which he portrayed Kinnock as a “foolish young man dabbling in business he doesn’t understand and hasn’t the depth of character to manage.

“The kindest advice I can give him is that he plead diminished responsibility. Rapidly he is being seen as a puppet and we can all see who is pulling the strings”.

Speaking the following day at a Newspaper Press Fund charity lunch at Glasgow’s Albany Hotel (pictured), Tebbit repeated the “foolish young man” gibe and claimed that Labour was on the wrong side of the law. There was no longer any credible alternative to the Conservatives. “The Labour Party, I regret to say, is committed to support lawlessness. It has taken up its position on the side of the law-breakers in opposition to the law, the courts, and the police.”

Kinnock had condemned the violence on all sides, but Tebbit claimed that he had been seen walking arm-in-arm with Scargill while “turning his back” on the leaders of the Police Federation.