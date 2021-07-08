A man has reportedly received CPR on Glasgow’s Pollokshaws Road on Thursday afternoon.
The Scottish Ambulance Service were in attendance to the incident at around 12:40pm on Thursday, July 8.
One onlooker reported seeing three ambulances in attendance and described the scene as ‘horrific’ as the person involved received medical assistance on the street.
The Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.
