Shielders in Scotland have expressed that they feel ‘left behind’ as the Scottish Government moves towards easing Covid-19 restrictions which have been in place for more than a year in the coming weeks.

In a coronavirus briefing on Thursday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was optimistic that the country could move to level 0 restrictions on July 19 as there was an “apparent slowdown” in the rise in infections, while stressing physical distancing and face coverings will remain for some time.

It comes as the UK Government presses ahead with plans for ‘freedom day’ in England.

However, while many of us will cautiously look forward to more normalcy in daily life, for thousands who have been shielding they fear life will never get back to a sense of normalcy.

Lynn Williams, who is an unpaid carer for her husband, Derek, living in Paisley told The Herald that she was ‘fearful’ of restrictions lifting and the sentiment of ‘all in it together’ which was focused on in the early stages of the pandemic was gone.

“We’ve been forced back into shielding because of high case numbers,” she said, “Public Health Scotland figures show figures for people who are in ICU and have been double jabbed and I’m concerned about what we’re hearing.”

Mrs Williams, whose husband is immunocompromised due to a high level spine injury added that she was ‘horrified’ at the English restrictions.

“There are implications for here in Scotland,” she said, “And there is a distinct shift in language which feels like we have taken a step back. Before, it was all about the concept of suppressing the virus, which gave us hope that we could feel safe at some point but it’s concerning that we are now hearing we will need to learn to live with the virus in some form and that presents risks.

“People want their lives back and I understand that, but it feels like there is a two-track Covid recovery - people who are on track to get their life back, but on the other track shielders whose life will never be the same.”

Mrs Williams feels that rather than guidance, the onus is now being put on shielders to be personally responsible.

“We are permanently living with risk,” she said, “and while cases are on the rise we have decided to shield again, we are constantly risk assessing everything - from going to the hairdresser to seeing family. Sacrifices have been made by everyone but particularly for shielders it feels like it has now been devalued. Our hope has been ripped away.”

Holly McCormack, from Paisley, who has also been shielding said clinically vulnerable people can only protect themselves to a certain extent.

“A lot of people in the shielding community feel they have no protection,” she said, “It feels like we have taken a few steps forward with the vaccination programme but the sudden lifting of restrictions sets people back and the general feeling is that restrictions need to stay in place for some extent of time.”

She added that those identified as clinically vulnerable have been reliant on people bringing them shopping, medication, or taking them to hospital who have also been taking precautions themselves.

“I know a lot of people in England feel disappointed with the restrictions and are now worrying about what that means for them. There is a lot of anxiety. I’m glad in Scotland we are taking a more cautious approach but I wish that the UK Government would listen to vulnerable people’s concerns and take them on board.”

Sanjeev Mann, who lives with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and has also been shielding throughout the past 16 months added: "I'm really concerned about the complete lifting of Covid restrictions.

"I understand that we need to move forward, but to stop everything, including social distancing (and masks in England) is difficult to take. It's a risk that we don't need to take. I'm concerned for shielders that need to go to the workplace as well as those who rely on public transport as a means travel.

"I'm lucky to be working from home and have my car, so thankfully it won't affect me as much so im more worried for others that aren't so lucky."

On Thursday, it was announced that there had been a further 2,802 cases of Covid in Scotland, 1,432 fewer cases than were reported on the same day last week.

However, ‘code blacks’ were declared at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, and at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin, after they reached capacity and were forced to cancel non-urgent elective surgery.

Charities have also warned that people living with disabilities and elderly people who have been identified as vulnerable groups are also being put in a ‘very difficult position’ by the lifting of measures and have been left feeling ‘apprehensive’.

Down’s Syndrome Scotland Chief Executive, Eddie McConnell said: “Any opening up of restrictions needs to consider the needs of people with Down’s syndrome fully.

“While we do recognise the importance of getting people back together, not least to counter the impact of isolation and loneliness, we need to ensure it is done safely and wisely.

“We haven’t yet seen any guidance which addresses the position of those most vulnerable, including our community of people with Down’s syndrome who were identified as being ten times more likely to become seriously unwell from Covid-19.

“Without such guidance we remain concerned that people with Down’s syndrome are being put at risk or placed in a very difficult position.”

Chief Executive of Age Scotland, Brian Sloan said: “Following the decision to remove social distancing measures and mandatory face coverings in England, it’s understandable that people in Scotland will be anxiously waiting to see if the Scottish Government are considering a similar move in the coming weeks.

“With cases still on the rise, it’s important that any potential decision on restrictions takes into account how this may impact older and more vulnerable people and how best to support them through any changes.

“As lockdown has eased gradually this year, we have heard concerns from older people, particularly those who had been advised to shield, feeling apprehensive about things returning to the ‘new normal’.

“The measures still in place have offered a sense of security and reassurance for many when it came to getting back out and about after a significant period of lockdown or shielding. If these were to be removed with the spread of the virus still at a high, it could lead to significant levels of anxiety among those who have relied on these measures to feel safe, so today’s announcement that there will be no abrupt removal of these measures even in level 0 will be reassuring.

“While we appreciate that current dates for restrictions lifting are subject to change and nothing is set in stone yet, we hope that older people will be supported to take things at a pace which is comfortable to them.

“Should anyone choose to continue wearing face coverings and keeping their distance even if we do see the removal of these restrictions at any point in the future, we would encourage others to show consideration and ensure no-one feels targeted for doing so.”

Elaine Steven, Policy Lead (Scotland and Northern Ireland) at Crohn’s & Colitis UK added: “Emerging research, such as the CLARITY IBD study, suggests that certain medications that some people take to manage their Crohn’s or Colitis may reduce the protection given by the coronavirus vaccine. It is important that those who may have reduced protection understand their individual risk and that the general public, including employers, have greater awareness that some people may still be at increased risk.

“Crohn’s & Colitis UK is calling on the governments across the four nations to work with charities to produce guidance which helps people to understand their risk - which might fluctuate because of their condition - and give them greater protection as restrictions are eased, such as the ability to continue to work from home.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We know that some people at highest risk may have heightened anxiety as restrictions ease and are mindful of this as we consider the next steps. The Chief Medical Officer will be writing to everyone who is on the highest risk list soon with advice about what moving to level 0 and beyond will mean for them.

“There remains a significant group of people at highest risk from Covid-19 who have not yet had both doses of the vaccine. We would encourage all those who are able to, to get vaccinated as soon as possible, though we understand there are some people whose health condition or age prevent them from doing do. Adults living in households with people at high risk should also get vaccinated and take regular lateral flow tests, isolating if they have a positive result.

“While we are making progress, we would ask the public to continue to follow the guidance, particularly around face coverings, hand washing and fresh air, to keep those who remain at highest risk safe.”