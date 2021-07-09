The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are just around the corner and Team GB is set to have a large Scottish contingent competing in a wide range of sports.
Scots make up over 10% of the 376 strong team heading to Tokyo, competing across 15 different sports.
After finishing second on the medal table in 2016, Team GB will be looking to build on this result, with many Scottish team members setting their sights on the podium.
It has been a summer of sport for Scotland, and the action is only set to continue when the games kick off on July 23.
With that in mind, here are all the Scottish athletes you can cheer on when the 2020 Olympics finally get underway.
Which Scottish athletes are on Team GB?
There's a mix of debutants and returning athletes heading to Tokyo from Scotland.
Defending champion Andy Murray will once again play for a shot at Gold after making his Wimbledon come-back earlier this year.
Meanwhile, athletics and rowing both have large numbers of Scottish representatives in their teams, with 12 in the track and field and 7 on the water.
Here are all the Scottish athletes and their events:
Athletics:
- Nicole Yeargin - 4x400m (Dunfermline)
- Steph Davis - Marathon (Glasgow)
- Jemma Reekie - 800m (Beith)
- Beth Dobbin - 200m, 4x100m (Edinburgh)
- Zoey Clark - 4x400m (Aberdeen)
- Laura Muir - 800m, 1500m (Inverness)
- Steph Twell - Marathon (Paisley)
- Eilish McColgan - 5000m, 10,000m (Dundee)
- Josh Kerr - 1500m (Edinburgh)
- Jake Wightman - 1500m (Edinburgh)
- Andy Butchart - 5000m (Dunblane)
- Callum Hawkins - Marathon (Paisley)
Badminton:
- Kirsty Gilmour - Women's Singles (Glasgow)
Canoeing:
- Deborah Kerr - K1 Women canoe 500m (Motherwell)
- Bradley Forbes - Cryans K1 (Edinburgh)
Cycling:
- Anna Shackley - Women’s Road Race (Milngavie)
- Katie Archibald - Women’s endurance (Glasgow)
- Jack Carlin - Mens Sprint (Paisley)
Diving:
- James Heatly - Men's 3m Springboard (Edinburgh)
- Grace Reid - Women's 3m Springboard, Women's 3m Synchro (Edinburgh)
Football:
- Caroline Weir - Women's Football (Dunfermline)
- Kim Little - Women's Football (Mintlaw)
Hockey:
- Sarah Robertson - Women's Hockey (Melrose)
- Alan Forsyth - P accredited reserve Men's Hockey (Paisley)
- Amy Costello - P accredited reserve Women's Hockey (Edinburgh)
Judo:
- Sarah Adlington - +78kg (Edinburgh)
Rowing:
- Polly Swann - Women’s 2- (Edinburgh)
- Rowan McKellar - Women’s 4- (Glasgow)
- Karen Bennett - Women’s 4- (Edinburgh)
- Harry Leask - M4x (Edinburgh)
- Angus Groom - M4x (Glasgow)
- Katherine Douglas - W8+ (Edinburgh)
- Maddie Arlett Spare - LW2x (Selkirk)
Rugby Sevens:
- Hannah Smith - Women's Rugby Sevens (Falkirk)
- Lisa Thomson - Reserve Women's Rugby Sevens (Edinburgh)
- Alex Coombes - Men's Rugby Sevens (Edinburgh)
- Robbie Fergusson - Men's Rugby Sevens (Ayr)
- Ross McCann - Men's Rugby Sevens (Edinburgh)
Sailing:
- Luke Patience - Men's 470 (Aberdeen)
- Charlotte Dobson - 49erFX (Glasgow)
- Anna Burnet - Nacra 17 class (Argyll)
Shooting:
- Seonaid McIntosh - 50m Rifle 3 Positions, 10m Air Rifle (Edinburgh)
Swimming:
- Ross Murdoch - 200m breaststroke (Balloch)
- Duncan Scott - 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 200m individual medley (Glasgow)
- Kathleen Dawson - 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke (Kirkcaldy)
- Cassie Wild - 200m backstroke (Edinburgh)
Tennis:
- Andy Murray - Men's Singles, Men's Doubles (Dunblane)
