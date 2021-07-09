A person has been pronounced dead after ‘receiving CPR on the street’ in Glasgow’s south side on Thursday afternoon.
Police Scotland have confirmed this morning that the death of the 31-year-old is being treated as unexplained.
Emergency services were called after the person was found injured on Pollokshaws Road and three ambulances were seen in attendance shortly after 12pm.
One onlooker reported seeing three ambulances in attendance and described the scene as ‘horrific’ as the person involved received medical assistance on the street.
On Thursday morning, Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1pm on Thursday, July 8, 2021, officers were called to a report of a person lying injured on Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow.
“Emergency services attended and a 31-year-old person was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death, which police are treating as unexplained at this time.
“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
