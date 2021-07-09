A Metropolitan Police officer has pleaded guilty to murdering Sarah Everard in a case that has caused widespread shock and outrage.

Last month, PC Wayne Couzens, 48, accepted responsibility for killing Ms Everard and pleaded guilty to her kidnap and rape.

Marketing executive Ms Everard, 33, went missing as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on March 3.

She was reported missing by her boyfriend on March 4 and her body was found hidden in an area of woodland in Ashford, Kent, on March 10.

In June, he pleaded guilty to kidnapping Ms Everard “unlawfully and by force or fraud” and to a second charge of rape.

On Friday, July 9, Couzens appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh jail wearing a light blue sweater and khaki trousers.

He entered his guilty plea to murder with his head bowed and spoke only to confirm his name and his plea in a whisper.

Five of Sarah Everard’s family members attended the packed court.

 