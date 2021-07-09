BATTERIES, and especially better batteries, are widely seen as pivotal to the world moving away from a dependence on fossil fuels. Global demand is forecast to grow at a compounded rate of 14 percent a year between now and 2027 and a tremendous amount of scientific work is going on in laboratories across the planet to keep pushing up the energy density that batteries are able to deliver.

With batteries having such a key role to play in combatting Climate Change, Dr Simon Engelke, a battery researcher and entrepreneur decided to found Battery Associates in October 2020. He now chairs the organisation.

“We had three objectives in mind,” he explains. “First, we wanted to build a global network of experts from across the whole battery supply chain. This includes commercial and academic research laboratories, commercial companies and battery manufacturers.” The organisation’s other objectives were to act as a global consultancy resource and as a global recruitment centre. The idea, Dr Engelke explains, is to put prospective students and experts in touch with each other for their mutual benefit, to foster the spread of knowledge and innovation around battery technologies.

“The whole idea was to put a global network together that could work on the material challenges of battery innovation. The aim is to propel the energy transition forward, away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy for transport as well as light and heating,” Dr Engelke comments. The whole concept has been extremely well received by the battery sector. In its first month of operation, Battery Associates expanded into a network of over 50 volunteers, including 17 ambassadors from 10 different countries. The consultants and battery enthusiasts making up the network represent a wide spectrum of expertise in battery-related fields.

Their expertise ranges from the automotive sector, with electric vehicles and scooters, to aerospace. It includes lithium-ion battery research; mining; recycling; battery production; and the renewable energy industry at large, including the wind power and solar photovoltaics (PV) industries. Dr Engelke, who chairs the organisation, previously served on the World Economic Forum’s Council on Energy Technologies. In 2018 he received the Trinity Bradfield Prize at the hands of Chemistry Nobel Prize winner G. Winter for his innovative battery electrode structuring technology.

“I’ve been involved in battery technologies since 2013. I got involved with sodium-ion batteries and studies for my Masters and PhD at the University of Cambridge, where I worked on battery electrodes and components,” he comments.

For Dr. Engelke, one of the most exciting things about the battery sector is the correlation between demand and price. As demand for batteries has ramped up around the world, the price keeps dropping while the energy density of batteries and their longevity keeps improving.

“You can now get an eight-year guarantee for most car batteries. They are continually improving, but it is important to realise that batteries are good enough as they stand now, to do just about everything we want from them. We don’t need a great improvement in battery life or power to electrify transport,” he points out. No one uses their computer or their smartphone 24 hours a day, which gives time for the batteries that run our gadgets to be recharged, making them as good as new for the next day’s tasks.

Similarly, no one drives a car all day and all night, so provided the charging is done at an acceptable rate and will power the car for a sufficient number of miles, there’s no problem. The more pressing environmental challenges with batteries, he points out, have to do with how we mine the basic raw materials, which materials we use, and how we go about the recycling challenges. These environmental challenges around the manufacturing process and the end-of-life issue, coupled with the fact that batteries are a global issue, emphasise the importance of the global network that Battery Associates provides.

“This is an issue that has to be addressed in the developing world as much as in the developed world. So far, as I said, we have 20 countries represented but this will grow and expand. We have projects such as our open-source battery recycling project, which aims to make the whole recycling process cheaper. “For a strong, vibrant recycled re-purposed or second-use car battery market to develop, people need efficient battery testers that can provide accurate readings of a second-hand or reconditioned battery’s charge capacity and how well it can hold the charge. We are looking to help provide the tools that are needed for this,” he comments.

By 2025 the UK is likely to need around 800,000 people to populate the battery value chain. Globally, that is likely to work out to many millions of jobs. Battery Associates already offers a Battery MBA training degree, helping people to become leaders in the battery field. “We are already seeing lots of students and start-ups not just in the West but in developing countries as well. We are working on promoting gender equality and already some 40% of the people in our programme are women, which is a first for the battery industry. This has traditionally been very maledominated in both the scientific research and manufacturing side, so that is great to see.”

As Dr Engelke notes, even today, the vast majority of the delegates and speakers at battery conferences tend to be male. “We really need to get more women, and younger women involved. “This is an amazing opportunity to directly impact transport’s shift to renewable energy and women are just as passionate about getting involved as their male counterparts, once they learn about the possibilities in the battery sector,” he concludes.

www.battery.associates