A REMINDER of the challenges faced by industry in the lean years immediately after the war comes from the speeches made by the chairmen of two Clyde shipbuilding companies on the same day in October 1948.

One of them said it was clear that their workers had not yet regained their pre-war productivity.

It was important that they do so, added George S. Barrie, chairman of Barclay, Curle, if ultimate unemployment were to be added.

Speaking in Glasgow at a dinner after the launch of a single-screw motorship, Cannanore, from the Whiteinch yard, he said that more realism could, with advantage, be contained in high-level appeals for greater output.

He said the increased time needed to build ships was an even more serious matter than rising costs, even if the two were linked.

“In an industry like shipbuilding”, he said, “it is comforting to know that the need for greater productivity is realised by our economists, but why not say bluntly that we must work harder?

“All the new methods, the new plant, the new relations will fail if we ignore the need for hard work and harder work”.

Down at the Clydebank yard of John Brown’s, meanwhile, the chairman, Lord Aberconway, was having a lament of his own.

Speaking after the launch (pictured) of the motor vessel Sussex, he deplored the high cost of shipbuilding.

“We can only do our best to organise labour to the best advantage so that none of that expensive commodity is wasted”, he said.

“But there is one crumb of comfort for the shipowner, although not for the shipbuilder –while everything else has risen, the profits of the shipbuilder have not”.

The Sussex had been built for the Federal Steam Navigation Company, and the Cannanore for the Peninsular and Oriental Steam Navigation Company – P&O.