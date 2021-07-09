The Tokyo Olympics are fast approaching, having been postponed a year due to the Covid pandemic.

Opening ceremonies are very important for host countries, allowing them to showcase their culture on a world stage.

Of course, this year is bound to be slightly different, with organisers announcing that no spectators would be permitted in the stadiums earlier this month.

While this may be a blow to athletes and fans alike, many are simply relieved the Games are going ahead at all.

And fortunately for us, the coverage of the tournament will be extensive, with broadcasting in the UK granted to the BBC and Eurosport.

Here's everything you need to know about the Opening Ceremony, when it is and how to watch.

When is the Olympic Opening Ceremony?





The Olympic Opening Ceremony for Tokyo 2021 will take place on Friday July 23 in Tokyo's National Stadium.

Japan is eight hours ahead of London, so while the ceremony will begin at 8pm Japanese time, in the UK it will start at noon.

How can I watch the Olympic Opening Ceremony?





You can watch the ceremony live on BBC One from 12pm, with coverage fronted by Clare Balding and Alex Scott and commentary provided by Hazel Irvine and Andrew Cotter.

What will the ceremony include?

Opening Ceremonies always involve the lighting of the Olympic flame, to officially announce the start of the Games.

This year's ceremony is likely to be paired back from previous spectacles to reflect the suffering caused by the pandemic.

However, it will still aim to showcase the culture of Japan, with speeches and each competing nation announced in French, English and Japanese.