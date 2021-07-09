Scotland is ahead of the rest of the UK for Covid-19 infection rates for the second week in a row, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) stats.
Around one in 100 people are estimated to have tested positive for Covid-19 on the week ending July 3 - up from one in 150 the previous week.
However, infection rates have increased across all four UK nations.
According to figures gathered from people in private households, in Wales the latest estimate is one in 340 people, up from one in 450.
In Northern Ireland that figure was one in 300, up significantly from one in 670.
Around one in 160 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to July 3 – up from one in 260 in the previous week.
ONS also confirmed that in the week ending July 3, cases that are compatible with the Delta variant have continued to increase across the four nations; the Delta variant is now the most common variant across the UK.
ONS graphs show that the percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland are around the same levels seen back in December - just before the nation was put into lockdown.
These estimates by ONS are based on statistical modelling of the trend in rates of positive nose and throat swab results. The ratios presented are rounded to the nearest 10.
It comes as hospital admissions in Scotland are on the rise. On Friday, a total of 427 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid, with 39 patients in intensive care.
