Scottish football clubs are to help the vaccination push by opening up their grounds to the effort in a bid to encourage under 30s to get a jab.

The football authorities have worked alongside the Scottish Government to provide pop-up vaccination centres at clubs across the country.

The pop-up centres will be housed in the stadium or car park.

The vaccination programme is now targeting 18 to 29-year olds and it's hoped Scottish football can help spread the message to get a jab.

Scottish Football Association (SFA) chief executive Ian Maxwell stated the intention was to “put the national game at the heart of the roll-out” by using players as role models to the younger population.

He added: “With the new season soon to get under way, the pop-up vaccine centres also enable clubs to align the vaccination of their players efficiently, which in turn will help provide a greater degree of confidence and certainty ahead of the new season.

“We would encourage clubs to take up this opportunity and urge everyone – especially those now eligible between 18 and 29 – to get vaccinated to make sure we can get back together, in football stadia and in everyday life.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf added: “We’re now offering vaccinations to all over-18s and we’re making it as easy as possible.

“The pop-up vaccination centres available to football clubs via their local health boards will help us reach the younger groups we are currently vaccinating – but of course, any adult who hasn’t had their first or second dose will be welcome.

“Players and staff from Scottish football clubs will, of course, also be able to get vaccinated – many of their players fall into the age bracket of those now being offered the vaccination.”

Find more information about the drop-in vaccination clinics in your local NHS Board area by visiting the NHS inform website or by calling the Covid-19 vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013.