Nicola Sturgeon is set to announce if Scotland will move to level 0 on July 19, but what exactly does it mean?

Level 0 is Scotland's lowest level of Covid restrictions, which range from 0 to 4.

Essentially, it is the closest the country can get to 'normal' with significant restrictions still in place.

While England are set to abandon most pandemic measures on July 19, the furthest Scotland will go is reduce restrictions across the whole country to level 0.

Here's what you can and can't do under level 0 restrictions...

How many people can socialise indoors at level 0?





Under level 0 restrictions, the number of people allowed to socialise indoors will increase:

up to 8 people from four households can gather in a home and stay overnight

up to 10 people from four households can meet in an indoor public space such as a pub or restaurant

up to 15 people from 15 households can meet outside in either a public space or private garden

Children under the age of 12 are not included in the number of people allowed to gather outdoors.

This means that, hypothetically, 15 people over the age of 15 can meet outside with an unspecified number of children.

How many people can attend weddings and funerals in level 0?

Up to 200 people can attend weddings and funerals in level 0, but only if the venue allows for 2m physical distancing.

Face coverings must still be worn indoors, aside from the couple getting married or the person accompanying the couple down the aisle.

Meanwhile at funerals, the person conducting the funeral service or reading a eulogy can remove their mask.

Can pubs and restaurants return to normal opening hours?





Not quite.

Under level 0 restrictions, pubs and restaurants can remain open until midnight, which is a change from original plans to allow hopsitality to return to normal licensing hours.

Table service remains mandatory at level 0, as does wearing a mask when not seated.

Can sport and other spectator events resume?

Outdoor seated events can take place with up to 2,000 people, while outdoor standing events are limited to 1,000 people.

Indoor seated events can take place with up to 400 people.

Can nightclubs open in level 0?





No, nightclubs and adult entertainment are among the small number of businesses not permitted to open at level 0.

Are hospital visits allowed in level 0?





All hospital visits are permitted in level 0, subject to local health protection advice.

The same goes for care homes.

Can singing take place in church?

Under level 0 restrictions, singing can go ahead in places of worship as long as face masks are worn and social distancing is maintained.

