I love tomatoes and there’s nothing better than combining them with basil and a little balsamic. At this time of year, the colours from all the varieties are simply beautiful. In this week’s recipe I’ve created a simple dish for the perfect barbecue salad.

Ingredients

Serves 4

Selection of heritage tomatoes – cut in different ways

1 x burrata cheese

Balsamic vinegar

Basil leaves

Rock salt

Method

Ensure your tomatoes are at room temperature, chop and then scatter over a plate and sprinkle with salt. Cut the burrata into pieces if desired. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and freshly torn basil leaves.

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

Twitter @Chefgtownsend

Instagram- @chef.g.townsend