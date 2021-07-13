It may be the summer holidays in Scotland, but travelling abroad this year is complicated due to Covid related restrictions.

The UK is currently operating under a traffic light system, by which countries are categorised as green, amber or red according to their Covid levels.

Recently, Westminster announced that double vaccinated travellers returning from amber countries to England would not need to isolate on return.

Previously travel from amber countries required 10 days of self-isolation, however the Prime Minister has scrapped this rule for people who have received both vaccines.

The new rules apply to England, with each devolved Government permitted to make their own decision on travel.

With Nicola Sturgeon at the realm, what are the rules regarding travel from an amber country in Scotland?

Here's everything you need to know...

Do I need to isolate in Scotland when travelling from an amber country?

Nicola Sturgeon provided an update on the easing of Covid restrictions on Tuesday afternoon, in which she outlined the plan going forward in Scotland.

During the announcement, she confirmed that people who are double vaccinated via a UK vaccination programme and travelling from amber countries to Scotland would not be required to self-isolate from July 19, in line with advice from the UK Government.

This means that from Monday July 19, people entering Scotland from amber listed countries will no longer be required to self isolate for 10 days.

However, the Scottish Government continues to advise against non-essential travel.

Which countries are on the green, amber and red lists?

When will the travel list next be updated?

The UK Government's next update on the travel list is scheduled for Thursday July 15.

Scotland's travel list has so-far been inkeeping with that of Westminster, but Nicola Sturgeon will likely update Scotland's list following England's announcement.

Popular holiday destinations including Mallorca and Ibiza are currently on the green list, but many European countries are classed as amber.