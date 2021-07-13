Nicola Sturgeon gave the latest update on the Covid situation in Scotland to Parliament today, as it was virtually recalled from summer recess.

The announcement had been eagerly awaited across the country, with promises of outlining Scotland's roadmap out of lockdown.

It comes following a surge in Covid cases over the past few weeks due to the Delta variant, which has thrown Scotland's plans for easing lockdown into doubt.

However, we now have some confirmation of what lies ahead, so here are seven things we learned from the First Minister's Covid update...

1. Scotland will move to level 0 from July 19

During her briefing, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that Scotland's planned move to level 0 restrictions on July 19 will go ahead, however there will be some changes to original plans.

Level 0 marks the country's lowest tier of Covid restrictions, and will see more people allowed to gather inside and outside, as well as pubs and restaurants allowed to return to later opening hours.

The date coincides with England's "freedom" day, when the country will abandon all remaining Covid restrictions in an attempt to return to some form of normality.

Despite making changes on the same day, the two countries approaches are vastly different, with Scotland moving more cautiously than Boris Johnson's Government.

2. Hospitality venues to close at midnight

The first change to the original plans is that hospitality venues across Scotland will be required to close at midnight, rather than local licensing hours as originally proposed.

This is due to the fact that, according to the First Minister, indoor hospitality remains "a relatively risky environment" and particularly later on in the evening.

3. Physical distancing will reduce indoors from 2m to 1m between households

The physical distancing requirement in indoor public places will reduce from 2m to 1m between household groups.

However, the plans to abandon social distancing outdoors completely have been dropped.

While groups of up to 15 can gather outdoors without any social distancing measures, distancing of 1m will be required between different groups of 15.

4. The Government will continue to ask people to work from home where possible

Under original plans, the Government had wanted to introduce a gradual return to office working with the move to level 0.

However, instead the First Minister asked employers to continue to support home working until at least August 9, when it is hoped Scotland can move beyond level 0.

5. Double jabbed travellers returning to Scotland from amber countries will not be required to isolate

In keeping with Westminster's guidance, travellers who have received both doses of the vaccine will not be required to self-isolate upon return to Scotland from amber listed countries.

Earlier this week, Boris Johnson confirmed people could travel from amber countries to England without self isolating if they had received both doses of the vaccine.

Scotland will echo this move from July 19, with people who have been vaccinated by a UK vaccination programme able to travel from amber countries to Scotland without isolating.

6. Mandatory wearing of face coverings will stay in place for some time

Wearing face coverings in certain settings will remain in place for some time, according to the First Minister.

This marks another area where Scotland's plans diverge from those of the UK Government, which has scrapped all remaining restrictions in England from next week.

7. Scotland could still move beyond level 0 on August 9

The Scottish Government still hopes to move beyond level 0 restrictions on August 9, which could see the further removal of restrictions on measures such as social distancing.

An announcement confirming the next steps for easing lockdown will be made in the week before August 9, the First Minister said.