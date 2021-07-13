The biggest hospital in the Highlands which announced it had reached capacity last week is no longer in “code black” status.
Raigmore Hospital in Inverness cancelled all outpatient activity and non-urgent elective surgery, with the exception of cancer and urgent procedures, after it was deemed to be in ‘code black’ amid increasing Covid cases.
In a statement, NHS Highland said on Tuesday that the situation was no longer considered to be code black, and thanked staff for their efforts.
Last week when the code black status was announced, the health board said it had experienced 'unprecedented demand' across all health and social care services. The impact of rising Covid cases had been more severe because the hospital was carrying out more surgery than in previous waves of the virus and it was a peak time for annual leave.
An NHS Highland spokesperson said: "Over the weekend we have continued to experience high levels of demand across health and social care services.
"We want to thank all of our staff and contracted services for their hard work and dedication. We have reassessed the position and no longer consider ourselves to be on code black."
Meanwhile, NHS Grampian have said that Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray's in Elgin currently remain at code black status.
