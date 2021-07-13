Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday that the whole of Scotland will move to level 0 – the lowest level of the Scottish Government’s five-tier system of coronavirus restrictions – on Monday, July 19.
It is significant news for the events industry as it was announced that audiences at events will double from level one, allowing audiences outdoors of 2,000 seated and 1,000 standing, with indoors rising to 400.
Along with increased capacity at events, up to eight people from up to four households can meet indoors at home, up to 10 people from up to four households can meet in a public indoor space, such as a pub or restaurant and physical distancing in these venues will be reduced to one metre.
Outdoors, up to 15 people from up to 15 households can meet and up to 200 people can attend weddings and funerals, a rise from 100 at level one.
