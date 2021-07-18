What is it?

A WiFi enabled ultrasonic humidifier.

Good points?

Set up and configuration are straightforward. You simply position the device near your WiFi router and follow the steps from the SwitchBot app on a smartphone.

Like any humidifier, this gizmo releases moisture into the air to help prevent dryness-related ailments, such as skin, eye and throat irritation.

What differs from other products is the gradient level of control you have over humidity from 1 per cent to 100%.

A 3.5-litre tank allows the device to operate for close to two days before needing to be replenished and the rotating nozzle ensures even coverage of moisture to your desired space.

If you dabble in home automation programming with the If This Then That (IFTTT) service, the SwitchBot will provide plenty of functionality to keep you occupied and tailor it to your needs.

The SwitchBot app gives the product its smart features and offers the user many settings to customise including real-time humidity level, voice integration, activation schedules and range limits similar to those found on heating hubs.

Using ultrasonic technology to distribute the water into the air means the gadget doesn't need to heat the water for steam. This prevents the machine raising the temperature of the room air and keeps things comfortable.

Bad points?

The operating noise level of 36 decibels might be loud enough to prevent some light sleepers from drifting off.

Best for ...

Those who suffer from dryness-related health problems, but most people could benefit from getting more moisture to their skin.

Avoid if ...

If you struggle with respiratory issues which could be aggravated by additional air moisture.

Score: 8/10.

SwitchBot Smart WiFi Air Purifier and Humidifier, £45 (amazon.co.uk)