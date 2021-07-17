Rico's Ristorante, Edinburgh

A new Italian restaurant opened its doors in Edinburgh city centre this week. Rico's Ristorante, on North Castle Street, prepares fresh pasta daily, as well as a selection of cicchetti pre-dinner snacks. From Wednesday to Sunday, the restaurant is open for lunch and dinner. The venue also features a bar open to non-diners, offering cocktails and award-winning wine list.

Loop & Scoop, Bearsden

One of Glasgow's favourite ice cream parlours has opened a store on Milngavie Road in Bearsden. Customers can stuff their faces with gelato and churros alongside favourites including milkshakes, coffee as well as an extensive vegan offering. I'll have a Raspberry Ripple AND an Oreo scoop (with a flake) please!

Bonnie & Wild, Edinburgh

Billed as the largest single food and drink site in Scotland, Bonnie & Wild at St James Quarter has finally opened. Featuring eight food stalls, four speciality retailers and three bars, the venue offers a taste of Scotland's larder in one space with restaurants including The Gannet, Salt and Chill Oriental by Jimmy Lee, Creel Caught by Gary Maclean and The Cheese Club from Chef Nico Simeone.