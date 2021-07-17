THIS year marks the 250th anniversary of the birth of Sir Walter Scott, one of Scotland’s great writers. He is also one of the country’s great myth-makers, sometimes reshaping history to his ends. So much so, that, even today, we all live in a version of Scott-land.
To mark the anniversary, the Folio Society is publishing a limited edition of Scott’s Rob Roy with specially commissioned illustrations by Stirling-based artist June Carey.
Beginning in February 2020, Carey created 10 pastel drawings in the space of only a few months.
“My approach to creating the drawings was the same as working towards an exhibition,” Carey says.
“Listening to music from morning ’til night was replaced by the audio version of Sir Walter Scott's Rob Roy, read by the actor Sean Barrett. This combination was heaven for me and enabled me to become completely immersed in the atmosphere of the book which became addictive and had to go on first thing in the morning. I never tired of listening to it and still do. It is a wonderful story.”
The Folio Society limited edition of Rob Roy illustrated by June Carey and introduced by Diana Gabaldon is available exclusively at foliosociety.com/robroy, priced £295. There are 750 hand-numbered copies available. An exhibition of The Rob Roy Drawings opens at the Royal Glasgow Institute Kelly Gallery on Saturday, July 24 and runs until August 15. Illustration ©June Carey 2021 from The Folio Society limited edition of Rob Roy
