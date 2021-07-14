More than 4,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been given to pregnant women in Scotland according to new data from Public Health Scotland (PHS).

The information which has been gathered as part of the Covid-10 Pregnancy in Scotland (COPS) study, co-led by PHS and the University of Edinburgh has noted that to date there have been no serious pregnancy-related adverse events following the vaccination.

Data published for the first time on Wednesday in the PHS weekly statistical report shows that a total of 4,090 Covid-19 vaccinations were given to 3,698 pregnant women in Scotland from the start of the vaccination programme in December 2020 to the end of May 2021.

Dr Rachael Wood, consultant at Public Health Scotland and COPS co-lead, said: “In line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), women who are pregnant in Scotland are being invited to receive their Covid-19 vaccines at the same time as other women within their priority group.

“The data published today shows that over 4,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have already been given to pregnant women in Scotland; at all stages of their pregnancy. It is encouraging to note that to date no serious pregnancy-related adverse events following vaccination have been reported to Public Health Scotland.

“These results are incredibly important as the vaccination programme continues, with younger women of reproductive age now being invited for vaccination.”

The report states that presented figures are provisional as the COPS database of pregnant women will be incomplete for recent months, however, updated figures will be published every month from September 2021.

Through using healthcare data from across Scotland, the COPS study seeks to provide detailed information on how common Covid-19 infection is in pregnancy and how it impacts on the health of mothers and babies.

The study also monitors the uptake, effectiveness, and safety of Covid-19 vaccination in pregnancy.