Two-thirds of adults in the UK are estimated to have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, latest figures show.

A total of 35,155,767 second doses have now been delivered since the vaccination rollout began in December last year.

This is the equivalent of 66.7% of all people aged 18 and over.

Of the four nations of the UK, Wales has the highest proportion of adults fully vaccinated, with 73.8% estimated to have received both jabs (1,861,700 second doses).

England is next on 66.5% (29,429,018 second doses), followed by Scotland on 65.7% (2,914,904 second doses) and Northern Ireland on 65.4% (950,145 second doses).

The latest figures, which have been published by the UK’s four health agencies, also show that an estimated 87.4% of UK adults have now received a first dose of a vaccine – though the rate of vaccinations has been slowing in recent weeks.

Wales again leads the other nations, with 90.3% of adults estimated to have had a first jab, ahead of Scotland (89.0%), England (87.3%) and Northern Ireland (81.7%).

Recent analysis by Public Health England suggests that one dose of either the Oxford/AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine reduces the risk of symptomatic disease with the Delta variant of coronavirus by approximately 35% and hospital cases by 80%, while a second dose boosts protection to approximately 79% against symptomatic disease and 96% against having to go to hospital.