Celebrating the bawdy seaside postcards that inspired the Carry On films, the diarist made a quick visit to the Deal home of the late Charles Hawtrey en route to another day of comical capers at The Open.

Hawtrey, an outlandish perennial of the Carry On franchise, moved to 117 Middle Street back in 1968 and, according to his biography, would “cut an eccentric figure in the small town, becoming well known for promenading along the seafront in extravagant attire and waving cheerfully to fishermen.” It sounds just like the diarist entering the media centre.

*It was a morning of reflection for the Association of Golf Writers as we held our AGM. It was the first since the passing of our dear colleague and doyen Jock MacVicar, an enduring figure who was such a part of The Open his name should appear on the plinth band of the Claret Jug.

Back in 2018, Jock, a member of the AGW for over 50 years, was sworn in as the association’s president but was never one for great pomp and ceremony. “Any objections to the appointment?” said the chairman at the time. “Yes … me,” chuckled a reluctant Jock.

*The merry band of golf scribblers on site this week is greatly diminished due to Covid-19 restrictions. In a normal year, the media centre would be as heavily populated as Noah’s Ark. It would probably have a similar reek too.

One man still here is the veteran journalist John Whitbread. Forty years ago, in 1981, John helped Bill Rogers triumph at St George’s.

Rogers was on the practice putting green when John informed him he should actually be on the first tee. “If John hadn’t told me I would have been disqualified,” said Rogers. “Instead, I went on to win.”

John’s still waiting on his cut of the winnings.