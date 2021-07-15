Temperatures around Scotland are set to soar this weekend as another heatwave hits the UK.

Summer is in full swing and the weather is not disappointing as the tropical spell continues.

It comes as the four nations prepare to ease Covid restrictions, with Scotland moving to level 0 from Monday July 19.

From this date, fully vaccinated people returning from amber countries will no longer need to self isolate, but with temperatures like those predicted in Scotland, you don't need to go far to find the sunshine!

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming weather forecast...

What is the weather forecast in Scotland this weekend?

The hot weather is set to continue this weekend, with temperatures once again surpassing 20 degrees in various locations around Scotland.

Despite being cloudy on Saturday, Glasgow will be warm all weekend.

However, a 13mph wind could make it feel cooler, so it's maybe worth packing a jumper just in case.

Temperatures in the capital will be even higher, peaking at 22 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday, but again watch out for a substantial 17mph wind at times.

Aberdeen will be one of the hottest places in the country on Saturday with 25 degrees predicted at various points throughout the day.

The north of Scotland won't miss out on the heatwave; temperatures in Inverness are meant to reach 23 degrees, but cloud is more likely.

Cloud is also predicted for the central belt, however temperatures will stay warm.

How long will the heatwave last?





The hot weather looks here to stay!

Temperatures across the country are currently predicted to hover around the high teens and low twenties for the next week, with spells of both sun and cloud.

What is the UV forecast?

UV levels are predicted to be "high" this weekend, hitting 7 in some areas.

To put this into context, UK UV levels are unlikely to ever surpass 8, meaning 7 is the top end of the scale.

It's important to remember that UV can still be high even in cloud cover, so make sure you are taking appropriate measures to protect yourself.

Sun cream should be worn and applied repeatedly to both your face and exposed skin to prevent burning which can lead to serious health problems.