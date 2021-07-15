A leading law firm has expanded its Inverness offering with the appointment of a new Partner.

Magnus Mackay has joined Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie LLP, where he will specialise in private client work including wills, estate planning, inheritance tax, trusts and powers of attorney.

Magnus joins from Stronach’s, where he has been since 2008, after joining as a trainee. A full STEP member, Magnus’ appointment will make WJM the only law firm in the Highlands to boast two solicitors with this qualification, often regarded as the ‘gold standard’ for handling trusts and estates.

Magnus said: “I’m thoroughly looking forward to this new role. WJM has a fantastic reputation in the Highlands, and this is a great opportunity to expand the Inverness office’s Private Client team, which is very highly regarded.

“I grew up on the Black Isle and studied at the University of Aberdeen, so I’ve always been interested in firms with bases in the North of Scotland. I am hugely impressed by WJM’s commitment to establishing a really strong presence in the Highlands, and the way in which the firm’s Inverness office has grown and expanded in recent years shows their dedication to building a robust team and client base in this part of the country.

“It will be great to be part of such an experienced team which also benefits from the firm’s wide network of offices and experts across Scotland.”

Magnus will work with the Private Client team to advise individuals and families on their legal affairs.

Rod MacLean, Private Client Partner at WJM’s Inverness office, said: “Magnus is going to be a fantastic addition to the team. Private Client has remained a particularly strong element of our business over the last year and Magnus has a lot of skills which are in short supply in the local market.

“With Magnus on board, it’s safe to say there is no other firm in the Highlands that can match the size, experience and consistently high quality of our Private Client team.

“Our clients often tell us how much they value our local knowledge of the Highlands, so it’s great that Magnus can bring even more of that to the table, along with his extensive legal experience.”

