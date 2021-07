After The Ferret and The Herald exclusively revealed the SNP Government held hundreds of secret lobbying meetings last year, the Brian Taylor podcast is set to take on the topic.

Speaking to two top Scottish lobbyists, Andy MacIver and James Mackenzie, today's episode will explore what power do lobbyists actually have and what lobbying means in modern Scotland.

Andy Maciver is a former Conservative adviser and director of Message Matters, while James Mackenzie is the former head of media for the Scottish Greens.

Brian will also be joined by Karin Goodwin, co-editor of the Ferret, and our political correspondent Alistair Grant.

