With the weekend temperatures set to hit 20+ degrees, it’s the perfect opportunity to get out in the sunshine and enjoy one of Glasgow’s many beer gardens.

Life is finally returning to some form of normality, with hospitality allowed to open until midnight from Monday July 19 as Scotland moves to level 0.

However, the 10:30pm closing curfew shouldn’t cause a problem this weekend; the afternoon is the best time to head to the beer gardens and maximise on the tropical temperatures!

It’s likely people around the city will have the same idea, so booking when you can will help to avoid disappoitment.

Here are some of the beer gardens open across Glasgow this weekend:

Cranside Kitchen – Based in Finnieston, the large beer garden overlooking the Clyde opens at 10am and is very popular, so booking is a good idea.

Drygate – The East End brewery has a covered outdoor area and a terrace, meaning you can choose between a seat in the shade or in the sunshine.

Malones - Irish pub Malones has a roof top garden giving you the perfect opportunity to catch some rays.

Òran Mór – The former church provides a stunning setting for the Gaelic named bar, and the good news is both of its beer gardens are operating on a walk on basis, so no booking is required!

Church on the Hill - Another church-turned-pub venue, the beer garden is ideally situated for an afternoon in the sun.

Hootenanny – This city centre venue is another beer garden not taking bookings, meaning you can head over if you find yourself in need of a pint...

SWG3 – Ronnie’s Bar & Bike Shop is open for business from 4pm-10pm on Friday and Saturday and is available for booking and walk-ins.

Record Factory – Situated on Byre’s Road, it takes inspiration from New York underground bars, with tables available to book via their website.

Bier Halle – The city centre beer garden opens at 12pm every day.

Times Square – Why not book to sample the St Enoch Square bar’s outdoor space?

Vodka Wodka - The bar in Ashton Lane has rave reviews on TripAdvisor for its beer garden and cocktails alike.

West Brewery - Despite its name, the pub is actually located in the east-end, with a large beer garden over looking Glasgow Green.