Kilmarnock have been handed a 3-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat against East Kilbride after fielding an ineligible player.

The Rugby Park outfit brought on Daniel Armstrong in their match against Stevie Aitken's side.

The match at K-Park finished 2-0 Killie but it has been overturned and EK have been awarded the victory.

Tommy Wright's club have also been hit with a suspended £5000 fine.

More follows