Kilmarnock have been handed a 3-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat against East Kilbride after fielding an ineligible player.
The Rugby Park outfit brought on Daniel Armstrong in their match against Stevie Aitken's side.
The match at K-Park finished 2-0 Killie but it has been overturned and EK have been awarded the victory.
Tommy Wright's club have also been hit with a suspended £5000 fine.
More follows
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.