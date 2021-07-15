Police have arrested five people for racially abusing England players online after the team’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were all targeted with abuse online after missing penalties during their shootout defeat at Wembley on Sunday.

A police statement read: "A hate crime investigation is underway by the UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU), with a dedicated team of investigators working their way through a large number of reports from across the country.

"Dozens of data applications have been submitted to social media companies and four people have been arrested by local police forces."

READ MORE: Humza Yousaf sends message of solidarity to England players after racist abuse

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, National Police Chiefs' Council Football Policing Lead, added: "If we identify that you are behind this crime, we will track you down, and you will face the serious consequences of your shameful actions.

"The racial abuse aimed at our own players following Sunday night's game is utterly vile and has quite rightly shocked and appalled people across the country.

"Our England team have been true role models during the tournament, conducting themselves with professionalism and dignity. I'm disgusted there are individuals out there who think it's acceptable to direct such abhorrent abuse at them, or at anybody else."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the government plans to introduce football banning orders for online racism, while social media companies could face massive fines if they fail to remove abuse from their platforms.

Social media companies are handing police the details of accounts involved in racism towards the players.

Police also said there had been 897 football-related incidents and 264 arrests in the 24 hours around the final. As well as the abuse of the players, fans stormed Wembley, including some large groups without tickets past security to get inside the stadium.