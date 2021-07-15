MORE than any Olympics we’ve ever seen, Tokyo is going to be a test of who deals best with the unexpected.

Lucy Hope knows better than most that however well prepared you think you are, everything can be thrown on its head in the blink of an eye.

Last month, Hope was one of the final additions to the GB swimming team for the Olympic Games and having twice swum personal best times this season, things could not, it seemed, have been going smoother.

That was until, on returning from Team GB’s kitting-out day in Manchester just a few weeks ago, she took a routine lateral flow Covid test and all of a sudden, her diligently planned schedule was out the window.

She tested positive for Covid.

Her initial reaction was disbelief, but, with the Opening Ceremony of the Games on the horizon, that response was quickly followed by panic.

“I couldn’t believe it when I realised I was positive and my first reaction was that it must be wrong. But no, I was definitely positive and so I started to wonder did that mean I couldn’t go to Tokyo anymore?”, she says.

However, Hope was outwith the two-week window which would have forced her withdrawal from the team and with no symptoms, she was able to navigate what could have been a disastrous situation pretty well.

“I obviously had to isolate but because I had no symptoms, I was able to do land-based training on my own, thankfully,” the 24-year-old says.

“The other swimmers I’d been in contact with took PCR tests but none of them had caught it so that was really lucky

“I was out the water for ten days which a few weeks out from the Olympics obviously isn’t ideal but I’m back in the water now and I’m actually feeling really good so, in some ways, it’s maybe done me good having a bit of a break after what’s been quite a tiring few months.

“It just means I’ll have to alter my taper very slightly but it’s not affected me too badly.”

Hope will be in Tokyo as part of the 4x100m freestyle squad which, at the turn of the year, was not even expected to be heading to the Olympics.

However, a gold medal-winning swim at the European Championships in May earned the quartet, spearheaded by British number one, Freya Anderson, an Olympic wildcard and so now, expectations are far higher.

“Winning the Europeans was a bit unexpected,” admits Hope.

“But I really think we can go even faster in Tokyo.

“We’ll definitely be underdogs for a medal but I wouldn’t count us out. We have so much talent in this team anything could happen so it’s really exciting.

“I’m not putting myself under too much pressure to win a medal but it’s going to be about who copes the best on the day.”

Hope has long harboured ambitions to become an Olympian but admits it is only in recent years it became a realistic target.

She clearly remembers her Olympic obsession starting during the Beijing Games in 2008, with London 2012 only serving to strengthen her desire to become an Olympian herself.

“I was a huge fan of the Olympics when I was young,” the University of Edinburgh swimmer says.

“Beijing was the first one I was really into and I’d tape everything on the television – it must have been on VHS tape - and then I’d play it back the next day so for two weeks straight I did nothing but watch the Olympics.

“Then there was London which was huge and I was starting to get to know some of the swimmers so that gives it something extra too.

“So it’s really exciting to be going myself now.”

Hope is already a veteran of two Commonwealth Games but it is in the past few months she has taken a significant step up.

Breaking the long-standing Scottish 100m freestyle record at the British Championships in April highlighted her form, before she broke it once again at the European Championships.

Tokyo has, she believes, come at exactly the right time for her and having the prospect of potentially fighting for a medal only serves to ramp up the anticipation further.

More than ever, these Games will be about expecting the unexpected and for that, Hope is confident she and her compatriots could not be better prepared.

“It’s all going to be about being adaptable and we’re ready for anything that gets thrown at us,” she says.

“Some countries which haven’t had tight protocols around Covid might struggle with things because it sounds like it’s going to be very strict in Japan.

“We’re very used to living by these rules though and so I think we’re really prepared for what’s coming.”