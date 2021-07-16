Nearly 700 A&E patients were seen in a single day last week across one of Scotland's health boards.

NHS Lanarkshire said they are seeing "extremely high" numbers coming to access emergency services and urged the public to access the right care at the right place, as it continues to face unprecedented pressures on A&E.

Back pain and insect bites that can be treated simply at home or by local services such as a pharmacy or GP practice, are just some of the minor conditions that many patients have been attending A&E for across Lanarkshire's three accute sites.

A&E numbers have jumped significantly in recent weeks across the country, with the latest figures showing there were 129,444 attendances at Scotland’s A&E units in May, more than at any point since January 2020.

The number is 46 per cent up on the the 88,614 attendances seen in May last year, according to Public Health Scotland.

Dr Calvin Lightbody, A&E consultant at University Hospital Hairmyres, has reminded the public to keep A&E for those who need critical care.

He said: “Over the last few weeks, our A&E departments have been as busy as any time I can remember in recent years with numbers extremely high for a sustained period. We had nearly 700 patients in a single day last week across the three hospitals.

“We are seeing a number of seriously ill and critically ill patients with urgent issues such as chest pain, strokes and serious bleeding.

"However, we are also seeing a number of conditions that would be best treated elsewhere, such as long-standing back pain, sore feet, minor rashes, earache and insect bites.

“These issues shouldn’t be in A&E in the first place. Our A&E department is for those who have a life-threatening emergency.

"If you think you need to attend A&E but it’s not life-threatening, you should consider the alternatives.

“You can call NHS 24 on 111 day or night, where you will be directed to the right NHS service. If you just need health care advice, then please use the NHS Inform website.

“I would like to reassure the public that while our A&E departments are extremely busy, we are still very much open for business for those who do have an emergency condition.”

Pressures are also affecting other parts of NHS Lanarkshire with rising cases of Covid and self-isolation of staff. On Thursday there were 80 Covid-19 cases across NHS Lanarkshire’s three acute sites, with 7 people in ICU. As a result further planned surgeries have been cancelled.

Judith Park, NHS Lanarkshire director of acute services, said: “Unfortunately, we have had to cancel a small number of planned surgeries at University Hospital Wishaw and University Hospital Hairmyres over the last couple of weeks. This is not a decision we take lightly and I would like to apologise for any upset caused.

“We are seeing higher numbers than we would normally see during the winter period and our staff are struggling to cope."

NHS Lanarkshire is also asking those to attend A&E on their own.

Judith said: “Limiting the amount of people waiting in our emergency department helps ensure the safety of our patients. We are asking people to attend alone. Only in exceptional circumstances will anyone be allowed to accompany the patient."