ABERDEEN will welcome more than 5,000 fans back to Pittodrie for the Europa Conference League qualifier against BK Hacken.

The Dons have been granted clearance from Aberdeen City Council for 5,665 supporters to attend the first leg match on July 22.

The increased attendence has been given the green light with 1m social distancing in place as well as fans having to provide a negative lateral flow test result.

Tickets will be sold to season ticket holders on a first come, first served basis from 5pm online tonight or 10am tomorrow at the ticket office.

No fans will be seated in the Main Stand ebacuse of Uefa protocols, but seats are available in the Merkland, South and RDS.

A general sale of any remaining tickets will be launched on Tuesday, July 20 at 9am.

Fans attending the match will be permitted to sit alone, or in groups with family or friends up to four people maximum.

AFC Chairman, Dave Cormack, said: “This is a major step in the right direction and we’re grateful to the local authority for working closely with us to get to this stage.

“Ideally, we wanted to be able to accommodate all our season ticket members. However, 5,665 represents 73% of the 7,800 season tickets sold to date.

"Based on our previous percentages of season ticket members take-up (55% to 60%) and the fact that some have indicated that they are not ready to attend games just yet, we believe we’ll be able to accommodate all who want to attend.

“Every supporter will require proof of a negative lateral flow test, which we believe is a price worth paying to demonstrate, more than any other similar event in Scotland has done so far, that we as a Club do care about safety and about implementing the highest standards possible.

“The tight timescales and logistics involved mean we are unable to organise a ballot so tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, initially to season ticket members.

“I’d like to reiterate the amazing efforts of our stadium manager, and the operations team at the Club in getting us to this point and assure you that we’ve done everything, within our control, to get as many fans back safely.

“I’d urge all season ticket members to read the information below carefully and ensure that they are willing to comply with all the measures we have had to put in place to secure consent for 5,665 fans, before applying on-line for tickets. These include proof of a negative lateral flow test and strict compliance with our procedures for this game.”