Around one in 90 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland last week - that equates to about 60,000 individuals.

It means that infection rates in Scotland are again higher than any other part of the UK for the third week in a row, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) stats.

The estimated figures relate to the week ending July 10, up from one in 100 the previous week.

Infection rates are also up in England and Northern Ireland. Only in Wales has there been a drop.

According to figures gathered by community testing from people in private households, in Wales the latest estimate is one in 360 people, down from one in 340.

In Northern Ireland that figure was one in 290, up slightly from one in 300.

Around one in 95 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to July 10 – up significantly from one in 160 in the previous week.

Sarah Crofts, Head of Analytical Outputs for the Covid-19 Infection Survey, said: "With Covid-19 infection rates continuing to rise and restrictions easing, keeping a close eye on the data is crucial to see how much protection is provided by the vaccination programmes."

Cases that are compatible with the Delta variant B.1.617.2 continue to increase in England and Scotland and increased in Northern Ireland, according to ONS.

In Wales, the trend is more uncertain but the Delta variant is the most common variant across the UK.

The latest data also shows in Scotland he proportion of people testing positive is higher in the younger age groups.

In the most recent week, the trend in the proportion of people testing positive aged around 20 and below is uncertain, but for those in older age groups the percentage testing positive has continued to increase over the most recent weeks.

The estimated percentage of people testing positive appears to be higher in central and southern Scotland too.

It comes as the Herald reports that Covid deaths are at a four month high.

