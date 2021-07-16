Ministers of the UK Government are reportedly considering placing France on the “red list” for travel due to the spread of the Covid-19 Beta variant.
The measure was discussed at a meeting on Wednesday as part of the review of international travel restrictions by officials, a source told The Daily Telegraph, adding that ministers had agreed to monitor the situation.
It means that if France were to be moved to the “red list”, all arrivals from the country to the UK would be required to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days.
The Beta variant was first identified in South Africa and is thought to be more resistant to vaccines.
Britain's “red list” is of countries on which it has the most severe travel restrictions.
France is currently in the medium-risk amber list of countries.
On Wednesday, the Scottish Government took the decision to move Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca off of the “green list” to the “amber” travel list after a rise in Covid-19 cases.
On Thursday, Scotland recorded 19 Covid deaths in 24 hours, the highest figure since March, while 543 were in hospital with a confirmed diagnosis, of which 47 in intensive care.
Vaccine uptake also hit a three-month low this week with just 17,749 injections – including 7,163 first doses which were administered on Monday.
According to the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS), one in 90 Scots - around 60,000 - have Covid with the country topping case rates across the UK.
