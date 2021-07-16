THERE have been 2,047 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there has been five new deaths in the same period.
Of the 26,868 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 8.5% were positive.
Forty-eight people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 532 in hospital.
3,963,502 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,940,202 have received their second dose.
Yesterday, 2,086 new cases were reported with 19 new deaths.
On Thursday, the number of deaths was the largest toll from the disease since 11 March, when the figure was 22.
Around one in 90 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland last week - that equates to about 60,000 individuals, according to the Office for National Statistics.
