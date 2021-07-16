FORMER St Johnstone striker Guy Melamed has turned down two lucrative transfer offers in Israel in a bid to continue his footballing career in the United Kingdom.

The 28-year-old moved to McDiarmid Park last summer and despite a slow start to life in Scotland he went on to play a key role for the Perth club as they landed a historic cup double.

Melamed was in advanced talks with two clubs in his homeland regarding moves, but Herald and Times Sport now understand that he is keen to pursue his career on British shores.

St Johnstone previously made the 28-year-old an offer to stay at McDiarmid Park and another unnamed Scottish club have also been in talks with his representatives.

A number of English League One sides have also expressed an interest, but a deal appears unlikely, with a move to Scotland the more probable option at this stage.

Melamed’s agent Clive Hart revealed: “Guy has turned down a few offers recently. He had a couple from Scotland and a couple from Israel.

“When he can earn more in Israel, he is stuck a little bit between the two. I think the bottom line is that he wants to come back to the UK.

“The right phone call from a Scottish club this week or next I think he would come back. I think it would be a matter of timing if a deal was to be done.

“There were a couple of League One clubs interested but I don’t think people in England have quite seen enough of him yet. I would like to see him stick around in Scotland and I have told him that.”

Last month St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson thanked Melamed for his efforts over the course of last season and also told how a deal was still on the table for the striker.

He said: “I would like to thank Guy for all his efforts last season. All credit to him as a man coming over during COVID and having to live in isolation and play football.

“It must have been an extremely difficult time for Guy. He could have been tempted to down tools in those early months and looked to head back home.

“But once he had settled in, some of his performances, particularly in January and February, were fantastic. He was desperate to get into the team and he scored some vital goals for us.

“We made him a very good offer to stay but his agent has said he will wait and see. It’s unfortunate we haven’t been able to come to an agreement. We have to move on but things can change quickly in football.

“Right now the offer is still there if Guy changes his mind and decides he wants to play for us next season.”