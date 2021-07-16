The Scottish Government announced today that it will provide the eating disorder charity, Beat, with £400,000 for services for children, young people, adults and their families.

In addition to this, Dr Charlotte Oakley, who was previously the Clinical Lead of Connect-Eating Disorders in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and co-led the National Review of Eating Disorders, has been appointed Clinical Lead and will co-Chair the Implementation Group with Dennis Robertson.

The National Review of Eating Disorders which was published at the end of March this year which considered the impact of the pandemic on those living with eating disorders and gave recommendations to help improve services.

The Minister for Mental Wellbeing and Social Care, Kevin Stewart said: “As I announced in June, the recommendations from the review will be taken forward by an Eating Disorder Implementation Group. I am pleased to confirm that Dr Charlotte Oakley, who was previously the Clinical Lead of Connect-Eating Disorders in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and who co-led the National Review, has been appointed Clinical Lead and will Co-Chair the Implementation Group with Dennis Robertson.

“In addition, I am also pleased to confirm that we will be providing over £400,000 to Beat to provide the following services for children, young people, adults and their families:

Helpline - A dedicated phone line for Scotland.

Nexus – A Carer telephone support programme which provides a weekly scheduled coaching call to support recovery.

Synergy - A new service that provides direct support to under 18s and their families through weekly sessions over Zoom.

Solace - Structured weekly peer-to-peer support groups for carers via Zoom.

Motivate - Weekly support for those aged 18+ to ensure service users remain motivated while waiting for treatment for anorexia or bulimia to begin.

Bolster - Weekly support through telephone sessions for Adults (aged +18) who are unable to access treatment.

Developing Dolphins - Training to empower carers to provide the best possible guidance as they help a loved one towards recovery

Coping with Celebrations - Two workshops delivered over Zoom by experienced eating disorder clinicians and lived experience tutors in which, parents, carers, siblings are given tools and confidence to manage what can be very stressful times. This can include, Christmas, birthdays or meals out."

In total, 15 detailed recommendations were made in the review which are being taken forward by an implementation group of relevant stakeholders, guided by a diverse lived experience panel, including patients, their families and loved ones, and third sector representatives.

We will be providing over £400,000 to @beatED to provide children, young people, adults and their families with additional self-help and family support as recommended by the National Review of Eating Disorder Services. pic.twitter.com/E2zoiQn735 — Scot Gov Health (@scotgovhealth) July 16, 2021

In March, Mental Health Minister Clare Haughey said: “We know the COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the mental health of the population, including those with diagnosed and undiagnosed eating disorders.

“This is why during the early stages of the pandemic we provided Beat, the UK’s eating disorder charity, with funding to ensure that their online and telephone services were able to support as many people as possible during this difficult time.

“The National Review of Eating Disorder Services was a crucial first step in a phased programme of work to improve outcomes for people living with an eating disorder in Scotland, to help them recover and maintain healthy and productive lives.”

Emma Broadhurst, Beat’s National Officer for Scotland said: “We are delighted to receive over £400,000 of funding from the Scottish Government.

"Over the past 18 months, demand for our eating disorder services has increased by 283% in comparison to the previous year. With the Scottish Government’s support, we will be able to further our services for carers and adults across the country.

"This will give people the tools they need to make a full, sustained recovery, and ensure that carers can access support for themselves as well as their loved ones.”