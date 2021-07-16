Ross County have been handed another 3-0 Premier Sports Cup loss to Dundee after informing the SPFL they do not have enough players available to fulfil the fixture.
The Staggies' first cup match against Forfar saw them handed a loss for similar issues and now they have confirmed they will not make this second fixture either.
'A number of players and staff' recently tested positive for Covid-19 and their opponents will be given the walkover victory.
An SPFL spokesman said: “Consistent with previous announcements in respect of similar issues in the group stage of this competition, any team unable or unwilling to field a team in a Premier Sports Cup Round 1 group stage tie, will forfeit the match on the basis of a 3-0 defeat. Accordingly, Dundee have been awarded a 3-0 win in the tie.
"We wish the affected players and staff at Ross County all the very best in their recovery and will continue to liaise with the club in the coming days, ahead of their next scheduled Premier Sports Cup match against Brora Rangers on Wednesday July 21."
