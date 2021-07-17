A newcomer to Love Island has apologised from within the villa after a social media post of his using a racial slur emerged online.
Danny Bibby had a post using the 'N-word' on one of his Instagram posts in 2019.
The 25-year-old who joined the show on Friday night's episode has since apologised from within the villa.
A statement released by ITV read: "I'd like to take the time to apologise to anyone that may have taken offence to my inappropriate remark. I never meant anything malicious by this comment at all. I am not a racist person and it's unacceptable language and ignorant.
READ MORE: Love Island: When it starts, how to watch, Scottish contestants and more
"I meant no offence and feel like I have really learnt from my mistakes and will never use that word again. I am a kind loving person and hopefully you get to see that in the show."
READ MORE: Love Island rocked by security alert as intruder breaks into villa
ITV has since faced calls from fans on social media for the contestant to be removed from the villa.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.