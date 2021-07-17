A newcomer to Love Island has apologised from within the villa after a social media post of his using a racial slur emerged online.

Danny Bibby had a post using the 'N-word' on one of his Instagram posts in 2019.  

The 25-year-old who joined the show on Friday night's episode has since apologised from within the villa. 

A statement released by ITV read: "I'd like to take the time to apologise to anyone that may have taken offence to my inappropriate remark. I never meant anything malicious by this comment at all. I am not a racist person and it's unacceptable language and ignorant.

"I meant no offence and feel like I have really learnt from my mistakes and will never use that word again. I am a kind loving person and hopefully you get to see that in the show."

ITV has since faced calls from fans on social media for the contestant to be removed from the villa.