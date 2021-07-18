A Network Rail image shows the extent of the damage following a fire at Troon station.
Fire crews were called to the scene at 12:40pm yesterday with a number of appliances deployed. No one was injured in the incident, with fire services battling the fire for several hours to bring the blaze in the ticket office under control.
READ MORE: Troon station: Fire breaks out as emergency services rush to tackle blaze
Due to a fire yesterday at Troon station, no services will run today between Ayr & Kilwinning, don't attempt to travel here by train. We’re working on an emergency timetable which will see services terminate & start back from Kilwinning.— ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 18, 2021
Please check before travel. More info ⬇️
Rail services were affected with replacement buses bringing people back home following the incident.
An image shared on social media shows the full extent of the damage.
READ MORE: Troon station: ScotRail close train line through Troon until Monday
The image shows the shell of the building on platform one which has mainly been destroyed. Scotrail also reported an overhead power cable was damaged.
There will be no services from Glasgow Central to Ayr past Kilwinning until at least Monday, 19 July.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.