A Network Rail image shows the extent of the damage following a fire at Troon station.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 12:40pm yesterday with a number of appliances deployed. No one was injured in the incident, with fire services battling the fire for several hours to bring the blaze in the ticket office under control.

READ MORE: Troon station: Fire breaks out as emergency services rush to tackle blaze

Rail services were affected with replacement buses bringing people back home following the incident.

An image shared on social media shows the full extent of the damage. 

READ MORE: Troon station: ScotRail close train line through Troon until Monday

The image shows the shell of the building on platform one which has mainly been destroyed. Scotrail also reported an overhead power cable was damaged.

There will be no services from Glasgow Central to Ayr past Kilwinning until at least Monday, 19 July.